* China factory output up 9.7 pct in July from year ago * America Movil stocks tank after KPN bid * Brazil Bovespa up 1.93 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.15 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Brazilian stocks rallied to their highest level in nearly two months on Friday, led by a surge in the shares of mining giant Vale SA in response to positive economic data out of China. Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day rally, dropping due to a slump in shares of telecommunications company America Movil following news that it bid $9.6 billion for shares it did not already own in Dutch telecoms company KPN. Data released on Friday showing factory output in China rose in July at its fastest pace since the beginning of the year spurred gains in Brazilian shares. China, Brazil's largest trading partner, is a key purchaser of Brazilian commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index shot up 1.93 percent to close at 49,874.90 points, its highest level since mid-June. * Shares of mining giant Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore miner, led the index's gains with a rise of 3.24 percent. * Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-session climb with a 0.15 percent drop to close at 42,648.74, with shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, leading losses with a 5.61 percent fall. * The selloff was triggered by news of the company's bid for the 70 percent of Dutch telecommunications firm KPN it does not already own. * Chile's IPSA index rose 1.03 percent to close at 3,779.02 points, the index's second session of gains in twelve. * A 3.4 percent gain in shares of conglomerate Empresas Copec led gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2043 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,275.71 1.33 -13.75 Brazil Bovespa 49,874.90 1.93 -18.17 Mexico IPC 42,648.74 -0.15 -2.42 Chile IPSA 3,779.02 1.03 -12.14 Chile IGPA 18,639.66 0.96 -11.54 Argentina MerVal 3,615.11 0.91 26.66 Colombia IGBC 13,704.22 -0.54 -6.87 Peru IGRA 15,638.41 2.7 -24.19