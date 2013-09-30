* U.S. lawmakers face midnight deadline for funding bill * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.67 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.83 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazilian stocks dropped for the fifth straight day on Monday, weighed down by concerns a possible shut down of the U.S. government could hurt markets. Mexico's IPC index headed for its lowest close in three weeks, while Chile's bourse retreated for the fifth straight day. U.S. lawmakers continued to wrangle on Monday about a funding bill for the federal government. A lack of an agreement by the end of the day would likely cause the government to shutdown at least briefly. A prolonged shutdown could have a major impact on the economy and consumer confidence. As many as 1 million U.S. federal employees could face unpaid furloughs. The concerns drove investors away from riskier assets such as Latin American equities, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index falling 1.67 percent to 52,839.15, its lowest in over three weeks. "The political crisis in the U.S. is adding to uncertainty and a negative trend for the market, which is unlikely to recover today," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst with Intrader in Sao Paulo. The most widely traded blue-chip shares drove losses in the index, with mining firm Vale SA dropping 1.28 percent and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, down 1.89 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, fell 14 percent to 0.24 reais, its lowest price ever. The company, which is widely expected to file for bankruptcy protection within the next few weeks, is considering selling its Tubarão Martelo oil field to Malaysia's Petronas, a local newspaper reported on Monday. Shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, OGX's sister company in Batistas's EBX Group holding firm, dropped 13 percent. The company is also widely expected to file for bankruptcy protection in coming weeks. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.83 percent to 40,562.73. Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 1.6 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while shares of telecommunications firm America Movil dropped 0.45 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.96 percent as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1626 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,327.44 -0.3 -12.12 Brazil Bovespa 52,839.15 -1.67 -13.31 Mexico IPC 40,562.73 -0.83 -7.19 Chile IPSA 3,835.91 -0.96 -10.82 Chile IGPA 18,885.82 -0.75 -10.37 Argentina MerVal 4,640.70 -1.89 62.59 Colombia IGBC 14,113.71 -0.02 -4.09 Peru IGRA 15,919.88 -0.16 -22.83 Venezuela IBC 1,794,287. -0.31 280.60 8