By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, Oct 3 Brazilian stocks seesawed on Thursday as a decline in banking shares and concern over negotiations to reopen the U.S. government offset early gains in commodities and steel shares. The benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed early gains and was trading 0.5 percent down at 52,851.19. Shares of Grupo Oi SA plunged, reversing all of their gains in the prior session when it announced a merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA. The MSCI Latin American stock index moved in tandem with U.S. markets and fell 0.5 percent to 3,353.33. Mexico's Bolsa index shed 0.2 percent, while Chile's benchmark IPSA index rose 0.3 percent. Indications that efforts to end the stalemate in Washington are failing could hamper Brazilian equities. Often, sentiment in Brazil - the most liquid stock market among emerging markets - suffers when a flow of negative news weighs down equity markets in the United States, Europe and Asia. "So far the government shutdown in the U.S. had been a non-event in this market, but a prolonged shutdown could weigh down sentiment," Rafael Dornaus, an equity trader with Espírito Santo Investment Bank, said. "People don't want to be caught either long or short in such an uncertain environment." Preferred shares of Oi tumbled 8.1 percent, an indication that investors are skeptical the combined company which was formed by Oi and Portugal Telecom will deliver more than $2.5 billion in cost savings, analysts said. Market participants largely ignored a decision by Moody's Investors Service to lower the outlook on Brazil's credit rating, citing low growth and rising debt. According to Luis Gustavo Pereira, an equity strategy with São Paulo-based Futura Commodities Corretores de Mercadorias Ltda, the decision was largely expected. "In our understanding, the decision was largely expected by market participants, thus its direct impact on the allocation of assets will probably be low," Credit Suisse Securities economists led by Nilson Teixeira wrote in a client note. Still, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's state-controlled oil company known as Petrobras, fell 0.9 percent. Banco do Brasil SA fell 1 percent, while education company Anhanguera Educacional SA dropped 1.5 percent - declines that traders said were triggered by profit-taking. Limiting declines, Vale's preferred shares, the most widely traded stock in the Bovespa, rose as much as 1 percent to as high as 32.10 reais - the highest level since Sept. 27. Management at the Rio de Janeiro-based company will propose that the board of directors approve a $2.25 billion dividend to shareholders. Steelmakers rose after the Foreign Trade Chamber, a trade and industry ministry body, imposed a series of anti-dumping penalties on imports of plates from South Africa, China, South Korea and Ukraine. Preferred shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, a flat steel producer known as Usiminas, gained 1.6 percent to 11.31 reais. In addition, Morgan Stanley & Co analysts led by Carlos de Alba raised the recommendation on shares of Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, to "overweight" from neutral, citing the impact of a weaker Brazilian currency on revenues and the company's exposure to an economic recovery in the United States. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,361.09 -0.22 -11.3 Brazil Bovespa 52,983.52 -0.22 -13.07 Mexico IPC 41,211.92 -0.21 -5.71 Chile IPSA 3,831.78 0.26 -10.92 Chile IGPA 18,844.96 0.18 -10.56 Argentina MerVal 4,877.18 0.15 70.87 Colombia IGBC 14,088.50 -0.02 -4.26 Peru IGRA 15,793.76 -0.14 -23.44 Venezuela IBC 1,785,064.8 0 278.64