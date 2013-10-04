* Moody's cuts key Petrobras debt rating * OGX says oil field to yield less than expected output * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct By Asher Levine BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 Brazil's benchmark stock index headed for its lowest close in nearly a month on Friday as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras dropped after Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on the company's long-term, foreign currency debt. Mexico's IPC stock index reversed early losses to notch its first gain in three sessions, while Chile's bourse moved higher. Moody's announced the change to Petrobras' rating late Thursday, citing concerns that fuel subsidies and huge investment commitments will cause the company's debt to grow until at least 2015. Preferred shares of Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, dropped 1.6 percent, contributing to a 0.45 percent decline in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index , which is set to close the session with a nearly 3 percent weekly loss. "Really, its not a surprise, the company's balance sheet has some worrisome aspects, such as high leverage and the mismatch in gas prices, which has hurt the company a lot," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Unable to meet domestic demand on its own, Petrobras imports gasoline and sells it at a loss at the government's insistence in order to help control inflation. "The stronger dollar makes the situation worse," Brugger added. OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the debt-laden oil company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, fell 4.5 percent after the company said on Thursday its Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field has less than a third of the total oil and equivalent natural gas it called recoverable when OGX declared the area commercially viable last year. Analysts and sources have told Reuters the company is likely to run out of cash this month and is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next 30 days. The company said late Thursday that it was considering all measures to protect assets and continue in business. Mexico's IPC index added 0.6 percent, led by a 1.3 percent rise in shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa and a 1.5 percent gain in conglomerate Alfa . Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 1.14 percent after the company said on Thursday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year fell sharply in September, when massive flooding hit much of the country. Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight session, adding 0.48 percent to 3,844.93. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1409 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,346.15 0.33 -12.18 Brazil Bovespa 52,255.85 -0.45 -14.27 Mexico IPC 41,084.25 0.6 -6.00 Chile IPSA 3,844.93 0.48 -100.00 Chile IGPA 18,896.81 0.37 -100.00 Argentina MerVal 4,853.27 -0.27 70.03 Colombia IGBC 14,035.99 -0.18 -4.62 Peru IGRA 15,597.54 -0.32 -24.39 Venezuela IBC 1,747,641.0 0.03 270.71