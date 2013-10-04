* Moody's cuts key Petrobras debt rating
* OGX says oil field to yield less than expected output
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct
By Asher Levine
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 Brazil's benchmark stock
index headed for its lowest close in nearly a month on Friday as
shares of state-run oil company Petrobras dropped after Moody's
Investors Service cut the rating on the company's long-term,
foreign currency debt.
Mexico's IPC stock index reversed early losses to
notch its first gain in three sessions, while Chile's bourse
moved higher.
Moody's announced the change to Petrobras' rating late
Thursday, citing concerns that fuel subsidies and huge
investment commitments will cause the company's debt to grow
until at least 2015.
Preferred shares of Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, dropped 1.6 percent, contributing to a
0.45 percent decline in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
, which is set to close the session with a nearly 3
percent weekly loss.
"Really, its not a surprise, the company's balance sheet has
some worrisome aspects, such as high leverage and the mismatch
in gas prices, which has hurt the company a lot," said Joao
Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in
Florianopolis, Brazil.
Unable to meet domestic demand on its own, Petrobras imports
gasoline and sells it at a loss at the government's insistence
in order to help control inflation.
"The stronger dollar makes the situation worse," Brugger
added.
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the
debt-laden oil company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon
Eike Batista, fell 4.5 percent after the company said on
Thursday its Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field has less than a
third of the total oil and equivalent natural gas it called
recoverable when OGX declared the area commercially viable last
year.
Analysts and sources have told Reuters the company is likely
to run out of cash this month and is preparing to file for
bankruptcy within the next 30 days. The company said late
Thursday that it was considering all measures to protect assets
and continue in business.
Mexico's IPC index added 0.6 percent, led by a 1.3
percent rise in shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa
and a 1.5 percent gain in conglomerate Alfa
.
Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell
1.14 percent after the company said on Thursday that sales at
its Mexican stores open at least a year fell sharply in
September, when massive flooding hit much of the country.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight
session, adding 0.48 percent to 3,844.93.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1409 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,346.15 0.33 -12.18
Brazil Bovespa 52,255.85 -0.45 -14.27
Mexico IPC 41,084.25 0.6 -6.00
Chile IPSA 3,844.93 0.48 -100.00
Chile IGPA 18,896.81 0.37 -100.00
Argentina MerVal 4,853.27 -0.27 70.03
Colombia IGBC 14,035.99 -0.18 -4.62
Peru IGRA 15,597.54 -0.32 -24.39
Venezuela IBC 1,747,641.0 0.03 270.71