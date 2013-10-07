* Brazil shares drop 0.37 pct on thin volumes * Telefonica Brasil decline after rating downgrade * Mexico stocks down 0.77 pct By Priscila Jordão and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Oct 7 Latin American stocks declined on Monday, tracking global markets down on renewed concerns over stalled budget talks in the United States. Brazil's benchmark stock index slipped 0.37 percent, near its lowest in one month, as shares of Brazil's biggest mobile carrier Telefonica Brasil SA dropped following a rating downgrade. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.77 percent, while Chile's bourse edged 0.35 percent down. Trading volumes remained low in the Brazilian bourse as investors cautiously watched the standoff between Democrats and Republicans over the U.S. debt ceiling. U.S. House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday not to raise the debt ceiling without a "serious conversation" about what is driving the debt, while Democrats said it was irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of a U.S. default. "There was a glimmer of hope for some progress in the weekend. But that didn't happen, and as Boehner closed the doors for now, markets are on a waiting mode," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Preferred shares of Telefonica Brasil dropped 1.95 percent to 47.26 reais after Credit Suisse analysts lowered its rating to "neutral" from "overweight" and cut the price target to 51 reais from 59 reais. The analysts cited prospects for weak margins and profitability in the third quarter, which would likely reduce upside in the stock. Stocks of Mexico's cement maker Cemex SAB de CV fell 1.34 percent to 14.72 pesos, while shares of telecommunications firm Entel weighed on Chile's main index by dropping 1.41 percent to 7921.200 pesos. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,348.66 -0.4 -11.47 Brazil Bovespa 52,653.88 -0.37 -13.61 Mexico IPC 40,595.50 -0.77 -7.12 Chile IPSA 3,825.91 -0.35 -11.05 Chile IGPA 18,827.86 -0.26 -10.64 Argentina MerVal 4,912.11 1.16 72.10 Colombia IGBC 14,029.02 -0.12 -4.67 Peru IGRA 15,594.43 0.41 -24.41 Venezuela IBC 1,754,758.42 0.4 272.21