MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 Mexican and Brazilian stocks fell to a one-month low on Tuesday amid rising worries that a political crisis in Washington could disrupt global markets and derail growth around the world. Brazil's benchmark stock index is down about 6 percent from a high in mid-September, while Mexico's main gauge has fallen nearly 5 percent from its peak last month. Latin American stocks could keep suffering in the coming sessions if feuding U.S. lawmakers fail to end a partial U.S. government shutdown and concerns grow that Congress will not raise the U.S. debt borrowing limit this month. * Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.2 percent to 52,312.44 points, paring steeper intra-day losses that took it below the 52,000 level during the session. Sinking past that support level could lead to deeper losses ahead. * Commodity producers that often track global sentiment fell. Oil firm Petrobras lost 1.66 percent, while iron miner Vale dipped 0.67 percent. * Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA rose 3.93 percent after the company assured investors late on Monday that its merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA would not dilute Oi shareholders. * Wood pulp producers Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA gained 3.36 percent and 2.1 percent respectively after Goldman Sachs analysts raised their recommendation on the stocks from "neutral" to "buy." * Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.32 percent after it fell below support at 40,000 points. Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications giant America Movil shed 2.05 percent, while cement maker Cemex lost 2.53 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2120 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,330.54 -0.6 -12.3 Brazil Bovespa 52,312.44 -0.2 -14.17 Mexico IPC 39,916.84 -1.32 -8.67 Chile IPSA 3,809.79 -0.08 -11.43 Chile IGPA 18,763.60 -0.09 -10.95 Argentina MerVal 4,925.69 0.03 72.57 Colombia IGBC 14,134.54 0.45 -3.95 Peru IGRA 15,551.31 0.13 -24.62 Venezuela IBC 1,738,670.47 -0.9 268.80