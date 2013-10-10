MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Latin America's main stock
indexes rose on Thursday on hope politicians in the United
States would finally resolve the budget and debt impasse that
has roiled global markets for weeks.
Republicans in the House of Representatives offered a plan
on Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default,
signaling new willingness to end a standoff that has shut large
parts of the government and thrown the United States' future
creditworthiness into question.
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing
capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion
left in cash to honor its obligations if the limit is not
raised.
The region's largest index, Brazil's Bovespa rose
0.85 percent, led by a 4.76 percent rise in the shares of oil
firm OGX, controlled by embattled billionaire Eike
Batista.
Mexico's IPC index rose 1.56 percent, as shares in
telecommunications company America Movil jumped 2.14
percent.
Chile's IPSA rose 1.14 percent, buoyed by a 2.01
percent rise in shares of retailer Falabella.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2315 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,386.53 1.95 -10.83
Brazil Bovespa 52,996.64 0.85 -13.05
Mexico IPC 40,489.95 1.56 -7.36
Chile IPSA 3,819.44 1.14 -11.20
Chile IGPA 18,804.09 0.93 -10.76
Argentina MerVal 5,165.46 4.42 80.97
Colombia IGBC 14,157.41 0.42 11.78
Peru IGRA 15,488.27 -0.15 -24.92
Venezuela IBC 1,783,938.30 0.88 278.40