MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 Latin American stocks rose on Friday as investors bet that the U.S. Congress will reach an agreement to avert a debt default. President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders inched toward resolving their fiscal impasse on Friday, but struggled to agree on the length and terms of a short-term deal to increase the U.S. debt limit and reopen the government. * Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 1.2 percent, boosted by a 2.62 percent rise in shares of telecom company America Movil. The index is still down more than 6 percent this year. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index gained 0.29 percent, supported on Friday by gains in miner Vale which saw shares rise 1.51 percent. * Reuters reported on Friday that Vale has revived talks with Glencore Xstrata over a potential combination of the mining groups' nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, to cut costs as prices for the metal languish. * Chile's main index rose 0.46 percent on gains in retailer Cencosud. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2317 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,414.02 0.81 -10.11 Brazil Bovespa 53,149.62 0.29 -12.80 Mexico IPC 40,975.37 1.2 -6.25 Chile IPSA 3,837.16 0.46 -10.79 Chile IGPA 18,876.65 0.39 -10.41 Argentina MerVal 5,241.88 1.47 83.65 Colombia IGBC 14,240.31 0.59 -3.23 Peru IGRA 15,460.93 -0.18 -25.05 Venezuela IBC 1,829,905.3 2.58 288.15 4