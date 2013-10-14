* Brazil Bovespa down 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.23 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 14 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as U.S. policymakers remained unable to strike a deal to avert a potential default, sapping investor demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.31 percent, its first drop in three sessions. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index snapped a three-day rally while Mexico's IPC index fell its most in nearly a week. U.S. policymakers must raise the government's borrowing authority in order to avoid a default later this week. Still, equities markets have been supported by hopes that the deadlock prompts the Federal Reserve to delay cutting back its economic stimulus. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell slightly, losing 0.25 percent to 53,015.99, although the index fluctuated between negative and unchanged throughout the morning. "It's likely that we're going to see a day with reduced trading volume, considering the impasse in the United States, which is putting investors on the defensive," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA fell 2.25 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, lost 0.5 percent. Shares of telecommunications firm TIM Participaçoes SA slipped 1 percent. TIM's chief executive told a local newspaper on Monday that the company is not for sale, denying reports that Telecom Italia SpA wants to sell its 67 percent stake. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.23 percent to 40,880.80. Shares of conglomerate Alfa dropped 1.9 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte lost 1.33 percent. Chile's IPSA index retreated for the first session in three as shares of retailer Cencosud fell 1.16 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1341 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,403.35 -0.31 -10.11 Brazil Bovespa 53,015.99 -0.25 -13.02 Mexico IPC 40,880.80 -0.23 -6.46 Chile IPSA 3,824.22 -0.34 -11.09 Chile IGPA 18,832.11 -0.24 -10.62 Argentina MerVal 5,241.88 1.47 83.65 Colombia IGBC 14,240.31 0.59 -3.23 Peru IGRA 15,475.29 0.09 -24.98 Venezuela IBC 1,829,905. 0 288.15 3