MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 Brazilian stocks rose to a 4-1/2 month high on Wednesday as oil firm OGX climbed on hopes of a cash infusion and U.S. lawmakers appeared close to passing a deal to avert a potentially damaging debt default. Brazilian stocks have gained ground in recent weeks on bets the worst of an economic slowdown has passed, helping stocks climb back from a recent slump. Weak growth in Mexico has dragged stocks there off record highs seen early this year. * Brazil's Bovespa index gained 1.8 percent to close at its highest since late May. * Shares of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA rose 38.24 percent on hopes it may receive a cash injection as part of a restructuring plan. . * Early in the afternoon, Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate announced a bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. debt limit and end the government shutdown, but it was set to be a temporary solution that leaves the door open to another showdown early next year. * Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose only a modest 0.34 percent as a jump in shares of telecom company America Movil was offset by losses in bottler Femsa. * America Movil's shares gained 3.16 percent after the company announced it would not proceed with a plan to boost its stake in Dutch telecom KPN. * Femsa shed 1.51 percent to its lowest price in nearly a year as Mexico's lower house finance committee looked set to approve a new tax on soft drinks that is expected to hit sales at the bottler of Coca-Cola Co beverages. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,463.82 0.92 -8.79 Brazil Bovespa 55,973.03 1.8 -8.17 Mexico IPC 40,355.27 0.34 -7.67 Chile IPSA 3,856.42 0.09 -10.34 Chile IGPA 18,994.36 0.1 -9.85 Argentina MerVal 5,256.79 -0.53 84.17 Colombia IGBC 14,297.90 0.29 -2.84 Peru IGRA 15,540.24 0.24 -24.67 Venezuela IBC 1,895,133 0.37 301.99 .57