BRIEF-Axovant Sciences announces pricing of $125 mln public offering of common shares
MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 Brazilian stocks rose to their highest in seven months on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data supported the view that the Federal Reserve may maintain its accommodative monetary policy into next year. Brazilian stocks have been recovering from a four-year low hit in July as investors bet the worst of an economic slowdown has passed. Mexican stocks fell off a record high at the start of the year and have been pressured by slowing growth there. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.68 percent to close at its highest since March 18 and just above a key resistance level of 56,400. The level could spur profit-taking, but if stocks can rise higher, they may see extended gains. * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. employers added fewer workers than expected in September, suggesting the world's largest economy may not be strong enough to warrant a slowdown in the Fed's economic stimulus program, which has supported demand for global equities. * Iron ore exporter Vale SA advanced 1.33 percent, after the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton upgraded its full-year iron ore output target, raising hopes that Vale would also see better results. * The optimism also helped steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA climb 4.11 percent. * Preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.75 percent as investors took profits on a more than 5 percent jump in the previous session after following the conclusion of a Brazilian offshore oil field auction. * Mexico's IPC index rose 1.16 percent. The IPC has been trading in an increasingly narrow range in recent weeks. Most major companies will report earnings later this week. * Mining firm Grupo Mexico advanced 3.05 percent though shares of telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 0000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,505.80 0.89 -7.69 Brazil Bovespa 56,460.38 0.68 -7.37 Mexico IPC 40,813.48 1.16 -6.62 Chile IPSA 3,894.86 0.08 -9.45 Chile IGPA 19,163.01 0.1 -9.05 Argentina MerVal 5,616.31 -0.81 96.77 Colombia IGBC 14,313.23 -0.49 -2.74 Peru IGRA 16,285.81 2.32 -21.06 Venezuela IBC 1,990,723 1.38 322.27 .36
PARIS, April 11 Altice, the telecoms and cable holding company owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, kicked off on Tuesday the formal process for the initial public offering (IPO) of its U.S. activities in New York.