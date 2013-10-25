* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.02 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.75 MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Brazilian stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday led lower by oil producer OGX and profit-taking in homebuilders and banks, offsetting encouraging economic data from top trade partner China. Chile's and Mexico's bourses also fell, with the Mexican IPC dropping 0.75 percent. Brazil stocks rose early after purchasing managers' data on Thursday showed manufacturing activity in China reached a seven-month high in October, helping counteract concerns that officials would tighten monetary policy in an effort to control inflation. China is a top purchaser of Latin American commodities such as soybeans, iron-ore, copper and petroleum. But the gains were short-lived and troubled oil producer OGX led losses, falling nearly 8 percent. A local newspaper reported the company is in talks to sell a Brazilian natural gas unit. On Mexico's IPC index bottler Femsa applied downward pressure, falling 2.98 percent. The company is set to report third-quarter results on Friday. Shares of Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa slipped 2.01 percent after the company said third-quarter profit fell 17 percent from the same period last year. Chile's IPSA index dropped off a recent one-month high as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 0.76 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2341 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,422.66 -0.87 -9.88 Brazil Bovespa 54,877.15 -1.02 -9.97 Mexico IPC 40,246.73 -0.75 -7.91 Chile IPSA 3,906.88 -0.59 -9.17 Chile IGPA 19,210.94 -0.45 -8.82 Argentina MerVal 5,641.57 5.18 97.65 Colombia IGBC 14,312.38 0.26 13.00 Peru IGRA 16,223.52 0.16 -21.36 Venezuela IBC 2,028,812.12 0.8 330.35