* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.71 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.66 pct
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Brazilian stocks fell on
Friday as shares of telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes
and oil producer OGX dropped, though state-owned firms Petrobras
and Banco do Brasil lent support.
Mexico's IPC index fell to its lowest level in over
two weeks, while Chile's bourse edged lower.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank for the
third straight day, losing 0.71 percent and tracking towards its
first weekly loss in three.
Shares of debt-laden oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA fell 5.6 percent, contributing most
to the index's decline. Traders cited ongoing concerns that the
company is close to filing for bankruptcy protection.
Telecoms firm Tim Participacoes SA lost 3
percent, tracking a loss in parent firm Telecom Italia
. Telecom Italia shares plunged nearly 6 percent on
Friday over fears that the heavily indebted group could sell
more shares and cancel its dividend payment.
Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA
rose 1.76 percent, helping support the index, after
Brazil's government raised the maximum stake that non-resident
foreign investors can hold in the company to 30 percent from 20
percent.
State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
known as Petrobras, climbed 1.6 percent ahead of its
third-quarter earnings announcement, due after market close. The
company is expected to post a slight increase in net income from
a year earlier after an accounting-rule change delayed
foreign-exchange related losses.
Cia Hering dropped 1.6 percent the day after the
clothing retailer reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter
earnings.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight day,
losing 0.66 percent.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 4 percent a day
after the company posted a sharp fall in third quarter profit.
Mining firm Grupo Mexico rose 0.3 percent
after the company notched a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit.
Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.28 percent as shares of
Banco Santander Chile dropped 2.75 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1349 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,417.70 -0.14 -9.88
Brazil Bovespa 54,489.69 -0.71 -10.60
Mexico IPC 39,980.24 -0.66 -8.52
Chile IPSA 3,895.85 -0.28 -9.43
Chile IGPA 19,171.00 -0.21 -9.01
Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00
Colombia IGBC 14,330.73 0.13 -2.62
Peru IGRA 16,221.78 -0.01 -21.37
Venezuela IBC 2,028,812.2 0 330.35