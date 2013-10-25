* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.71 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.66 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday as shares of telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes and oil producer OGX dropped, though state-owned firms Petrobras and Banco do Brasil lent support. Mexico's IPC index fell to its lowest level in over two weeks, while Chile's bourse edged lower. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank for the third straight day, losing 0.71 percent and tracking towards its first weekly loss in three. Shares of debt-laden oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA fell 5.6 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. Traders cited ongoing concerns that the company is close to filing for bankruptcy protection. Telecoms firm Tim Participacoes SA lost 3 percent, tracking a loss in parent firm Telecom Italia . Telecom Italia shares plunged nearly 6 percent on Friday over fears that the heavily indebted group could sell more shares and cancel its dividend payment. Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA rose 1.76 percent, helping support the index, after Brazil's government raised the maximum stake that non-resident foreign investors can hold in the company to 30 percent from 20 percent. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, climbed 1.6 percent ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement, due after market close. The company is expected to post a slight increase in net income from a year earlier after an accounting-rule change delayed foreign-exchange related losses. Cia Hering dropped 1.6 percent the day after the clothing retailer reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.66 percent. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 4 percent a day after the company posted a sharp fall in third quarter profit. Mining firm Grupo Mexico rose 0.3 percent after the company notched a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.28 percent as shares of Banco Santander Chile dropped 2.75 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1349 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,417.70 -0.14 -9.88 Brazil Bovespa 54,489.69 -0.71 -10.60 Mexico IPC 39,980.24 -0.66 -8.52 Chile IPSA 3,895.85 -0.28 -9.43 Chile IGPA 19,171.00 -0.21 -9.01 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 14,330.73 0.13 -2.62 Peru IGRA 16,221.78 -0.01 -21.37 Venezuela IBC 2,028,812.2 0 330.35