* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.47 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.21 pct SAO PAULO, Dec 9 Brazilian stocks rose for the third straight session on Monday following better than expected Chinese economic data, though shares of chemical maker Braskem SA dropped after the company said it is renegotiating a key contract. Mexico's IPC index rose its most in over a week on optimism over an energy reform bill, while Chile's bourse was little-changed. China's exports handily beat forecasts in November, adding to evidence of economic stabilization in Brazil's top trading partner, while consumer inflation dropped unexpectedly, easing concerns over monetary policy tightening. China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, petroleum, soybeans and copper. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.47 percent to 51,181.40 as steelmakers and commodities producers led gains. Steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, rose 1.95 percent, while rival Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA climbed 2.25 percent. Preferred shares of iron-ore producer Vale SA advanced 0.6 percent while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, added 0.75 percent. Shares of Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical firm, fell nearly 6 percent after the company said on Monday that it is in negotiations with Petrobras, its main naphtha supplier. A source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Petrobras is looking to pass on some of its higher costs to Braskem when the contract, which expires early next year, is renegotiated. Mexico's IPC index rose 1.21 percent to 42,433.67. Investors were optimistic as key Senate committees neared a vote on a bill to open up state-run energy industries to greater private investment. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 2.3 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte advanced 2.02 percent. Chile's IPSA index hovered near Friday's closing level as a 1.8 percent rise in shares of Latam Airlines Group SA helped offset a 1.8 percent fall in conglomerate Copec Latin America's key stock indexes at 1625 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,234.45 1.17 -15.82 Brazil Bovespa 51,181.40 0.47 -16.03 Mexico IPC 42,433.67 1.21 -2.91 Chile IPSA 3,710.42 0.09 -13.74 Chile IGPA 18,267.08 0.17 -13.30 Argentina MerVal 5,359.88 0.53 87.78 Colombia IGBC 13,020.84 0.33 -11.52 Peru IGRA 14,718.92 0.35 -28.65 Venezuela IBC 2,603,674.91 0.23 452.28