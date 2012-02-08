(Recasts, updates to close)
* Redecard and Petrobras lift Brazil's Bovespa
* Mexico IPC near flat, Chile IPSA falls 0.34 pct
* Brazil Bovespa rises 1.06 pct
By Roberta Vilas Boas and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Brazilian
stocks rose on Tuesday to a nine-month high fueled by optimism
that state-controlled oil company Petrobras will beat 2011
output expectations and by gains in card payment processor
Redecard.
The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced
0.48 percent to its highest in more than six months, supported
by Brazil's stock exchange's gains.
The Bovespa has surged 17.5 percent this year,
driven by foreign investors who in January poured in an
additional 7.2 billion reais ($4.18 billion). The infusion made
for the biggest monthly inflow since Brazil adopted the real in
July 1994.
"The stock market is holding strong, with a strong inflow of
foreign investments coming into Brazil. The news of Redecard's
buyout and the stock's jump helped spur the market on," said
Jose Goes, an analyst at Rio de Janeiro-based brokerage Stock
Asset.
Upbeat economic data from the United States and China, Latin
America's top trading partners, could also help Brazil, which is
seen further cutting interest rates, a move that would boost
growth there.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.06
percent.
Shares of card payment processor Redecard soared
10.49 percent, buoying the index, after Itau Unibanco
, Brazil's largest private-sector lender, unveiled a
plan to take the company private.
Shares of rival payment processor Cielo shot up,
gaining 4.22 percent on hopes the company may also be a takeover
target, traders said.
Itau Unibanco shares added 0.94 percent despite posting
weaker-than-expected profits on Tuesday.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
gained 2.98 percent after departing Chief Executive
Jose Sergio Gabrielli said the company will beat its 2011 oil
and gas output this year.
Mexico's IPC index traded nearly flat, edging down
0.08 percent.
Telecommunications group America Movil drove
losses in the index, falling 0.58 percent, while bottling group
Femsa gained 0.68 percent.
Mexico is trailing far behind Brazil's 15 percent gain this
year, with the IPC up just 2.6 percent. Mexican stocks held up
better than Brazil last year, but the IPC has risen close to a
record high and looks expensive to many investors.
"There is much more preference for Brazil," Juan Jose
Resendiz, an analyst at brokerage Arka, who sees the potential
for a selloff on global stock markets that could send Mexico's
exchange down to support at 36,500 points.
Global markets have been spooked by the possibility of a
messy Greek default. A key meeting on a needed bailout package
was postponed until Wednesday.
"They are not done with the talks in Greece, and even though
there is a certain optimism, I am not too convinced," he said.
Chile's IPSA index fell for a second day, dropping
0.34 percent. The index's relative strength index remained in
"overbought" territory, however, suggesting shares have more
room to fall in coming sessions.
Retailer Falabella drove the index falling 0.9
percent, while heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec
slipped 0.79 percent.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo and Rachel
Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)