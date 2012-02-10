* Latam stocks fall on European stance on Greek deal

* Petrobras fourth-quarter profits disappoint

* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.04 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.78 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Latin American stocks posted their biggest drop of the year on Friday after a Greek austerity deal fell short in the eyes of European authorities and Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras posted weak earnings.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.7 percent to 4172.96, heading toward its first losing week of the year, as its relative strength index retreated from "overbought" territory.

Shares fell after euro zone finance ministers deemed Greece's hard-won deal on fiscal austerity insufficient to secure a bailout for the country, pushing Greece closer to a disorderly default.

"The markets are reacting negatively to the impasse in Greece," said Alan Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "People are starting to worry that something very bad could happen if those funds aren't approved."

Some investors fear a Greek default could spark a sell-off of riskier emerging market assets in favor of traditional safe-havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.04 percent to 64,192.77, its biggest intraday loss this year. The index's MACD trend indicator neared a sell signal, suggesting the Bovespa's five-week rally may be coming to an end.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras drove losses in the index after the company said net profit fell 52 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Preferred shares of Petrobras plunged 6.67 percent, their biggest drop since August, while common shares fell 6.97 percent.

"Petrobras has been lagging lately with the change in management, and the market isn't happy with the recent results," added Oliveira. "The fear is that these results could have an impact on future performance."

Mexico's IPC index erased the week's gains, falling 0.78 percent to 37942.60 in its biggest intraday loss since late January. Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico led declines in the index, falling 0.95 percent, while bottler Femsa dropped 1.25 percent.

America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, fell 0.26 percent after posting a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.

Chile's IPSA index dropped the most in two weeks, falling 0.38 percent to 4,387.31, though still on track to eke out a 0.12 percent weekly gain.

Regional energy group Enersis led the index lower, falling 1.52 percent, while retailer Cencosud, which announced late Thursday that it was mulling issuing ADRs in the United States, fell 0.94 percent.