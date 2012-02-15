* US retail sales grow below expectations
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.67 pct
* Mexico IPC down 0.37 pct, Chile IPSA up 0.15 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Latin American stocks
fell on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected retail sales in the
United States sapped demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
a second session in three, dropping 0.87 percent to 4,189.53.
Commodities producers drove losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index, while homebuilder Urbi led Mexico's IPC lower.
Shares fell after data showed retail sales in the United
States rose less than expected in January as consumers in the
world's largest economy cut back on car purchases and shopped
less online.
"Today the fall in retail sales reduced risk appetite among
investors on a global level, which is translating into a fall in
emerging markets equities," said Andre Perfeito, who helps
manage 2 billion reais ($1.17 billion) as chief economist with
Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"Still (today's losses) are not deep, and they don't suggest
a break in the positive perspective for the market in 2012," he
added.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a
third session in four, dropping 0.45 percent to 65,396.21.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
fell 1.81 percent, driving the index lower, on
concern its new chief executive may be unable to quickly boost
sluggish output.
Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil
limited losses in the index, rising 3 percent, after the
nation's biggest bank by assets posted better-than-expected
fourth quarter profits.
Brazil's equities market, despite recent gains, will
continue to rise alongside additional foreign inflows, Perfeito
said.
"While there is still risk aversion, no one is looking to
just 'not lose' money. Foreign investors are looking for
bargains, and Brazil is offering them a great opportunity for
that," he said.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday loss
since late January, falling 0.37 percent to 38,062.30.
Homebuilder Urbi led losses in the index, falling 11.58
percent, as the company reported weaker-than-expected results
for 2011.
Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 0.55 percent
after Mexico's competition watchdog fined the company 10.2
million pesos ($800,500) for anticompetitive practices.
Chile's IPSA index gained 0.15 percent to 4,440.41,
and its relative strength index remained in "overbought"
territory for a ninth session, suggesting recent gains may be
limited.
Regional energy group Enersis led the index higher,
adding 0.9 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec
rose 1.4 percent.