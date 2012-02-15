* US retail sales grow below expectations
* Mexican homebuilder Urbi drags down IPC
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.99 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.97 pct
* Chile's IPSA trades flat
By Roberta Vilas Boas and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Latin American stocks
fell on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected retail sales in the
United States sapped demand for higher-risk assets but market
players are betting the decline is temporary.
The MSCI Latin American stock index lost
1.25 percent in its third sharpest one-day drop this year.
Commodities producers drove losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index, while homebuilder Urbi dragged down Mexico's
IPC.
The indexes fell after data showed retail sales in the
United States rose less than expected in January as consumers in
the world's largest economy cut back on car purchases and
shopped less online.
The U.S. retail sales data reduced risk appetite among
investors on a global level, said Andre Perfeito, who helps
manage 2 billion reais ($1.17 billion) as chief economist with
Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"Still (today's losses) are not deep, and they do not
suggest a break in the positive perspective for the market in
2012," he added.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for a
third session in four, dropping 0.99 percent on the day.
"Retail sales in the United States didn't please, but
there's no change in the bourse's trend. This is more about
profit-taking," said Luiz Gustavo Pereira, an analyst with UM
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
pulled the index downward, dropping 4.7 percent on
concern that its new chief executive may be unable to quickly
boost sluggish output. The news piled on to investor concerns
after Petrobras reported disappointing fourth-quarter results
last week.
Brazil's equities market, despite recent gains, will extend
its rise in tandem with increased foreign inflows, Perfeito
said.
"While there is still risk aversion, no one is looking to
just 'not lose' money. Foreign investors are looking for
bargains, and Brazil is offering them a great opportunity for
that," he added.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest loss since late
January, falling 0.97 percent.
Homebuilder Urbi led losses in the index, plunging
more than 19 percent after the homebuilder said its free cash
flow came in way below expectations for 2011.
Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 2.86 percent
after Mexico's competition watchdog fined the company 10.2
million pesos ($800,500) for anticompetitive practices.
Chile's IPSA index ended flat, edging up 0.04
percent, and its relative strength index remained in
"overbought" territory for a ninth consecutive session,
suggesting recent gains may be limited.