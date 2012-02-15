* China promises to keep investing in European debt
* Euro zone authorities could delay Greek bailout
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.4 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American stocks
rose early on Wednesday after China said it was ready to play a
bigger role in solving Europe's debt problems, though concerns
over a delayed bailout for Greece limited gains.
The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed
for a seventh day in two weeks, adding 0.42 percent.
Oil producers, banks and builders drove gains in Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index, while blue-chip telecommunications firm
America Movil led Mexico's IPC index higher.
Rising risk appetite fueled demand for global equities after
China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the Asian
giant would continue investing in euro zone government debt.
Fears of sovereign defaults in Europe had contributed to a
sell-off of Latin American and other emerging market assets last
year in favor of safe-haven assets, such as U.S. Treasuries.
Optimism was partially offset by a report that euro zone
finance officials are examining ways of delaying a second
bailout program for Greece while still avoiding a disorderly
default.
"The news from China helped, but the Greece situation still
remains," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias
Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "As we get closer to the deadline,
people are getting more tense, which will limit gains in the
market."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.04
percent to 65,716.88, as state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil
jumped 3.1 percent, driving gains in the index, after
a senior executive said the bank has no plans to raise fresh
capital through the sale of new shares either this year or next.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's
second-largest mining company, fell 0.89 percent ahead of its
fourth-quarter earnings announcement, due after market close.
The company is likely to report a 21 percent decline in
fourth-quarter profit, according to a Reuters poll.
Steelmaker CSN fell 2.1 percent after Credit
Suisse lowered its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from
"outperform."
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday gain
in over a week, rising 0.36 percent to 37,967.67.
Telecommunications firm America Movil drove gains
in the index, rising 1 percent, while bank Banorte
added 0.37 percent.
Shares of Mexico's Urbi soared 4 percent after
plunging more than 19 percent on Tuesday when the company
announced lower-than-expected free cash flow.
"We are catching a rebound after a sell-off of homebuilders
yesterday," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at Actinver in Mexico
City. "It started a collapse in all the sectors, it affected all
the other names and they were oversold."
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.82 percent to 4,471.44, as
its relative strength index reached its most overbought level
since September 2010.
Industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.97 percent,
leading the index higher, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine
producer Soquimich gained 0.27 percent.