By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American stocks rose early on Wednesday after China said it was ready to play a bigger role in solving Europe's debt problems, though concerns over a delayed bailout for Greece limited gains.

The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed for a seventh day in two weeks, adding 0.42 percent.

Oil producers, banks and builders drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while blue-chip telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index higher.

Rising risk appetite fueled demand for global equities after China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the Asian giant would continue investing in euro zone government debt.

Fears of sovereign defaults in Europe had contributed to a sell-off of Latin American and other emerging market assets last year in favor of safe-haven assets, such as U.S. Treasuries.

Optimism was partially offset by a report that euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying a second bailout program for Greece while still avoiding a disorderly default.

"The news from China helped, but the Greece situation still remains," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "As we get closer to the deadline, people are getting more tense, which will limit gains in the market."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.04 percent to 65,716.88, as state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil jumped 3.1 percent, driving gains in the index, after a senior executive said the bank has no plans to raise fresh capital through the sale of new shares either this year or next.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, fell 0.89 percent ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings announcement, due after market close. The company is likely to report a 21 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit, according to a Reuters poll.

Steelmaker CSN fell 2.1 percent after Credit Suisse lowered its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday gain in over a week, rising 0.36 percent to 37,967.67.

Telecommunications firm America Movil drove gains in the index, rising 1 percent, while bank Banorte added 0.37 percent.

Shares of Mexico's Urbi soared 4 percent after plunging more than 19 percent on Tuesday when the company announced lower-than-expected free cash flow.

"We are catching a rebound after a sell-off of homebuilders yesterday," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at Actinver in Mexico City. "It started a collapse in all the sectors, it affected all the other names and they were oversold."

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.82 percent to 4,471.44, as its relative strength index reached its most overbought level since September 2010.

Industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.97 percent, leading the index higher, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich gained 0.27 percent.