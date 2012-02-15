* Doubts over new stimulus after release of Federal Reserve
minutes
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.5 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin
American stocks traded flat on Wednesday as concerns over a
delayed bailout for Greece weighed and Federal Reserve officials
expressed worries about the U.S. economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
edged down 0.05 percent to post a second straight session of
declines.
Federal Reserve minutes from a January meeting show
officials are still concerned about the prospect of continued
high unemployment and lack of inflation pressures.
Still, investors were disappointed by the lack of
commitment among U.S. policymakers to begin another bond buying
program that could stimulate the economy.
"There is a doubt in the market over whether or not Fed
officials are ready to offer an (economic) bridge," said Rodolfo
Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.
Latin American markets have been lifted by upbeat
economic data in the United States and investors had hoped a
fresh round of cheap money from central banks would offset euro
zone debt crisis worries.
Fears of sovereign defaults in Europe had
contributed to a sell-off of Latin American and other emerging
market assets last year in favor of safe-haven assets, such as
U.S. Treasuries.
Greece's finance minister said on Wednesday the country
had agreed on demands set by its international lenders, paving
the way for a rescue package needed to avoid a messy default.
"There is a resistance to buy the idea that the signing
of an accord in Greece will resolve all the problems," said
Alfredo Barbutti chief economist at Brazilian brokerage BGC
Liquidity.
Mexico's IPC stock index, which most closely
tracks U.S. markets, ended flat.
Bottler Femsa drove gains in the index,
rising 1.2 percent, while Grupo Televisa added 1.04
percent.
Shares of Mexico's Urbi advanced 2.25 percent
after plunging more than 19 percent on Tuesday when the
company announced lower-than-expected free cash flow.
"We are catching a rebound after a sell-off of
homebuilders yesterday," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at
Actinver in Mexico City. "It started a collapse in all the
sectors, it affected all the other names and they were
oversold."
In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index rose
0.51 percent, as state-controlled lender Banco do
Brasil advanced 1.9 percent after a senior
executive said the bank has no plans to raise fresh capital
through the sale of new shares either this year or next.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's
second-largest mining company, fell 1.87 percent on
expectations of a poor earnings report. The company reported
fourth-quarter net income was $4.67 billion, in line with the
average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.95 percent, as
its relative strength index reached its most overbought level
since September 2010.
Retailer Falabella rose 1.47 percent, driving
index gains.