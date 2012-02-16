* Euro zone central banks to swap Greek bonds for new bonds
* U.S. jobless claims fall to near 4-year low
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.32 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.34 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 Latin
American stocks gained on Thursday after Greece moved closer to
securing critical rescue funds and the United States posted
encouraging employment and housing data.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the first time in three sessions, adding 0.3 percent to
4,185.04.
Shares recovered from early losses after officials said euro
zone central banks agreed to a Greek bond swap as a way to help
seal a bailout agreement. The officials said finishing touches
were being put on a deal that could be approved on Monday.
Investors had feared a so-called disorderly default of Greek
debt could spark a selloff of riskier assets such as Latin
American equities in favor of safe-havens such as the U.S.
dollar.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rebounded
from earlier losses, adding 0.3 percent to 65,578.17.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
drove gains, adding 2.7 percent, while homebuilder Gafisa
rose 2.5 percent.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale dipped 0.1
percent a day after the company reported a 21 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net income.
Steelmakers CSN and Usiminas fell 0.4
percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Citigroup analysts led by Alexander Hacking said in a report
that investors should pocket gains from a 20 percent rally in
Latin American steelmakers this year because those gains might
be overdone and unsustainable over time.
Wireless company TIM Participacoes rose 1.9
percent after posting slightly better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profits.
Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in
Sao Paulo, noted the national Carnaval holiday next Monday and
Tuesday may lead investors to sell shares today in case negative
developments in Greece occur while markets are closed.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.3 percent to 37,998.11,
boosted by better-than-expected economic data in the United
States, Mexico's top trading partner.
Boding well for Mexican exports, new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near
four-year low and housing starts rose more than expected last
month.
"This shows there is a little bit more stability, and that
there is continued productivity," said Mauricio Cervantes, a
trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.
Still, many of the market's largest local investors don't
want to buy in part because of Greece.
"There is a lot of speculation in terms of recovery," he
said. "In reality, we don't know if the rescue package is going
to work, and even then there's still not a bailout confirmed."
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.3 percent to 4,465.67, on
track for its first intraday loss in six sessions.
Industrial conglomerate Copec led the index lower,
falling 1.4 percent, while retailer Cencosud dropped
0.5 percent.