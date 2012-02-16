* Euro zone central banks to swap Greek bonds for new bonds
* Brazil's Bovespa hits nine-month high
* Brazil's Bovespa gains 1.1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.9 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Latin
American stocks gained on Thursday after Greece moved closer to
securing critical rescue funds and the United States posted
encouraging employment and housing data.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the first time in three sessions, adding 0.58 percent. Brazil's
Bovespa hit a nine-month high.
Shares recovered from early losses after officials said euro
zone central banks agreed to a Greek bond swap as a way to help
seal a bailout agreement. The officials said finishing touches
were being put on a deal that could be approved on Monday.
Investors had feared a so-called disorderly default of Greek
debt could spark a selloff of riskier assets such as Latin
American equities in favor of safe-havens such as the U.S.
dollar.
"Many of the markets are now at or close to new highs. Many
had been anticipating a solution and going forward they are
going to be focused on the economy in the United States and
Europe," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in
Mexico City.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.92 percent boosted by
better-than-expected economic data in the United States,
Mexico's top trading partner.
Boding well for Mexican exports, new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near
four-year low and housing starts rose more than expected last
month.
"This shows there is a little bit more stability, and that
there is continued productivity," said Mauricio Cervantes, a
trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.
Still he said, many of the market's largest local investors
had been holding back on fears Greece would not avert a chaotic
default even as the index edged toward 13-month highs.
"There is a lot of speculation in terms of recovery," he
said. "In reality, we don't know if the rescue package is going
to work, and even then there's still not a bailout confirmed."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 1.18
percent with shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
driving gains, up 3.38 percent, while homebuilder
Gafisa rose 2.67 percent.
Wireless company TIM Participacoes rose 4.07
percent after posting slightly better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profits.
Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in
Sao Paulo, noted the national Carnaval holiday next Monday and
Tuesday may lead investors to sell shares today in case negative
developments in Greece occur while markets are closed.
Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.29 percent for a sixth
day of gains. Retailer Falabella added 1.03 percent
while industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 1.19
percent.