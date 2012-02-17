* Greece expected to receive debt swap approval Mon
* Mexico IPC up 0.47 pct, Chile IPSA gains 0.64 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks
gained their most in four sessions on Friday, as Greece's
government moved closer to securing a long-awaited bailout.
The MSCI Latin American stock index added
1.2 percent to 4,245.94, putting it on track for a 2.2 percent
rise for the week.
Shares rose on expectations euro zone finance ministers will
grant Greece approval to begin a debt swap with private
bondholders on Monday. Once completed, Greece will be eligible
to receive emergency funds, helping it avoid a disorderly
default that investors feared could spark a sell-off of riskier
assets such as Latin American equities.
"The market is putting the problem aside a bit for
now , but it's just a short-term gain ," said
Guilherme Sand, who helps manage 600 million reais ($409.4
million) in assets at Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
"Things will continue firm for a while still, but new worries
will be on the horizon with other countries after Greece is
resolved."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated
from earlier gains, edging down 0.2 percent to 66,002.92, though
on track for a 3.2 percent weekly rise. Traders said volumes
were low ahead of next week's Carnival holiday, which will keep
markets closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Steelmaker Gerdau drove the index higher, rising
2.08 percent, after reporting better-than-expected
fourth-quarter net income on Thursday.
Homebuilder MRV Engenharia capped gains in the
index, falling 6.4 percent, on expectations for weak
fourth-quarter profits, according to traders.
Preferred shares in mining giant Vale dipped 0.85
percent, paring earlier gains while those of state-controlled
lender Petrobras was flat. The shares have been a
favorite target of foreign investors as they seek to take
advantage of bargains in the Bovespa, which fell 18 percent last
year.
Foreign investors will start to look into less-widely traded
stocks in the index, however, as risk appetite increases and the
market extends its upward momentum, Solidus' Sand added.
Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified
retailer, gained 2.98 percent after posting
stronger-than-forecast fourth-quarter earnings. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts on Friday raised the 12-month price
target on the shares.
Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight session,
adding 0.47 percent to 38392.41, its highest level in over a
year.
Cement manufacturer Cemex drove gains in the
index, adding 1.76 percent, while America Movil, the
telecommunications firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim, rose 0.2 percent.
Chile's IPSA index edged higher for a seventh
straight session, rising 0.64 percent to 4,519.22, on track for
a 2.46 percent weekly gain.
Regional energy group Endesa led gains in the
index, rising 2.52 percent, while retailer Falabella
rose 0.71 percent.