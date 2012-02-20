* Greece bailout deal expected * Mexico IPC up 1.01 pct, Chile's IPSA slips 0.11 pct * Brazil, Argentina markets closed for holiday By Rachel Uranga MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Latin American stocks rose on Monday in light trading as hopes rose that a second bailout package for Greece would soon be approved and after key trading partner China provided a monetary boost to its economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index inched up 0.35 percent, driven by gains in Mexico, with several major markets closed for holiday including the United States, Brazil and Argentina. Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Monday that would resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs. "There seems to be a consensus forming to help Greece, and the overriding expectation is that they will get the bailout," said Juan Carlos Sotomayor, head of analysis at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent since the start of the year, boosted by surprisingly solid data out of top regional trading partners, the United States and China, as well as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles. If an agreement for Greece clears, Sotomayor said, markets could again see a rally but it might be short term as the market eyes wider debt troubles across Europe. Mexico' IPC stock index is trading near a record high and Brazil's Bovespa index clung to a nearly 10- month peak last week on expectations that Greek's troubles could soon find a resolution. Meanwhile, over the weekend China announced it will cut the amount of cash its banks must hold in their reserves. China is a major importer of Latin America's commodities and the news helped lift mining company Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico by 1.79 percent. Mexico's IPC index added 1.01 percent, boosted by a 1.6 percent rise in telecoms giant America Movil. Top retailer WalMart de Mexico edged up 0.53 percent ahead of the release of its earnings. After market close, Walmex posted a better-than-expected rise in fourth quarter profits. Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.11 percent pulling back from nearly a seven-month high. Retailer Falabella lost 0.9 percent. Last week, data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed a second straight week of outflows from U.S.-based Latin American-focused mutual funds -- highlighting investor weariness of riskier assets.