* Greece bailout deal expected
* Mexico IPC up 1.01 pct, Chile's IPSA slips 0.11 pct
* Brazil, Argentina markets closed for holiday
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Latin American stocks
rose on Monday in light trading as hopes rose that a second
bailout package for Greece would soon be approved and after key
trading partner China provided a monetary boost to its economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index inched
up 0.35 percent, driven by gains in Mexico, with several major
markets closed for holiday including the United States, Brazil
and Argentina.
Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a
second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Monday that would
resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs.
"There seems to be a consensus forming to help Greece, and
the overriding expectation is that they will get the bailout,"
said Juan Carlos Sotomayor, head of analysis at brokerage
Actinver in Mexico City.
The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent since the start
of the year, boosted by surprisingly solid data out of top
regional trading partners, the United States and China, as well
as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles.
If an agreement for Greece clears, Sotomayor said, markets
could again see a rally but it might be short term as the market
eyes wider debt troubles across Europe.
Mexico' IPC stock index is trading near a record high
and Brazil's Bovespa index clung to a nearly 10- month
peak last week on expectations that Greek's troubles could soon
find a resolution.
Meanwhile, over the weekend China announced it will cut the
amount of cash its banks must hold in their reserves.
China is a major importer of Latin America's commodities and
the news helped lift mining company Mexican copper miner and
railroad operator Grupo Mexico by 1.79 percent.
Mexico's IPC index added 1.01 percent, boosted by a
1.6 percent rise in telecoms giant America Movil.
Top retailer WalMart de Mexico edged up 0.53
percent ahead of the release of its earnings. After market
close, Walmex posted a better-than-expected rise in fourth
quarter profits.
Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.11 percent pulling back from
nearly a seven-month high. Retailer Falabella lost 0.9
percent.
Last week, data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company,
showed a second straight week of outflows from U.S.-based Latin
American-focused mutual funds -- highlighting investor weariness
of riskier assets.