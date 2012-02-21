* Mexico's IPC down 1.14 pct, Chile's IPSA slips 0.34 pct
* Genomma slumps on bid for Prestige
By Rachel Uranga and Lizbeth Salazar
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Latin American stocks
dipped on Tuesday as investors remained wary about Greece's
economic road ahead despite securing a second bailout package
that could help the country avert a chaotic debt
default.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
fell 0.33 percent as traders took profits following a
string of gains on bets Greece would get its bailout that drove
the gauge up to its highest since last August.
Brazil's market, a regional bellwether, was closed for a
national holiday.
Euro zone finance ministers finally approved a rescue
package for debt-laden Greece after all night negotiations but
doubts remained over Athens' financial future.
"The loan greatly reduced the possibility of a default
that's clear, but there's doubt over whether it's sustainable in
the long term," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at Mexican
brokerage Finamex.
The $172 billion rescue package helped Greece avoid an
imminent chaotic default that investors feared would harm global
financial markets and cause risk aversion to Latin American
markets. The deal will also enable Athens to launch a bond swap
with private investors.
The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent in 2012, aided
by solid economic data out of top regional trading partners, the
United States and China as well as easing concerns about
Europe's debt troubles. In the medium term, those factors will
support Mexican stocks, Rodriguez added.
After nearing a record high on hopes of a Greek bailout
deal, Mexico's IPC stock index pulled back 1.14 percent
to 37,859.48 points.
Analysts said stocks would likely maintain an upward
trend, supported by improving economic data in the United
States, where Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its
exports.
"There is still fundamentally positive data, mostly coming
out of the United States," Rodriguez said. "We are in process of
an economic recovery, it's slow but still there."
Fanuel Fuentes, a technical analyst at Monex brokerage
in Mexico City, said stocks needed to stay above the key support
level of 37,500 points in the coming sessions. "As long as that
level holds, the signal will still be buy", Fuentes, said.
Dragging down the IPC, telecoms giant America Movil
<AMXL.MX >, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the
index, fell 1.44 percent.
Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dipped
0.23 percent after Walmex posted a better-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter profits after market close on Monday. Walmex
stock is trading around a record high.
Walmex said Tuesday it would boost capital expenditures
by 7.5 percent in 2012 and open more than four hundred new
stores in Mexico and Central America.
Pharmaceutical products maker Genomma slumped
9.41 percent in its biggest one-day loss since a global market
rout in August 2011 after it said it was looking to buy
Prestige Brands, the maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners
for $834 million in cash, a premium of 23 percent over its
closing share price on Feb. 17.
"We are going to have to wait for more information in
the long term about how they are going to generate more sales
and such," Fuentes said.
In Chile, the IPSA index dipped 0.34 percent
pulling back from last week's nearly a seven-month high.
Retailer Falabella lost 1.9 percent.