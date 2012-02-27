* Europe worries weigh on region's stocks
* Cemex shares up on debt swap news
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.06 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.42 pct
By Roberta Vilas Boas and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 27 Latin American stocks
fell on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally on
renewed worries about Europe's ability to bolster its rescue
fund and rein in the region's debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
0.71 percent, the biggest one-day loss in almost two weeks. The
index, which on Friday had notched its highest close since
August, remained on track to close out February with about a 4
percent gain for the month.
Stocks slipped after the Group of 20 leading economies told
Europe on Sunday that it must commit more money to fight the
euro zone debt crisis before other countries will consider
additional aid via the International Monetary Fund.
"The stock market reflected a more negative external
environment after the G-20 did not define whether it will
provide more resources to the IMF. This was greeted with
pessimism by investors," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at
Brazil's CM Capital Markets.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index has risen about 15 percent
so far this year, offsetting much of last year's 18 percent
loss, while Mexico's IPC has gained for four straight months.
Analysts attributed Monday's losses to profit taking on the
strong gains, and they said stocks could keep edging higher.
"There has been a correction because the Brazilian stock
market has already accumulated a stronger high than other"
markets, Nakahodo said.
In Brazil, the Bovespa fell 1.06 percent to
65,241.49, coming off a 10-month high in its biggest one-day
percentage loss in more than two weeks.
Oil company OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike
Batista, fell 2.64 percent, tracking lower crude prices, while
Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, lost
1.09 percent.
The Bovespa remains on track for about a 3.5 percent monthly
rise.
Brazil's central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, on Sunday
reiterated he sees a high probability the country's key interest
rate will fall to single-digit levels, signaling the bank is
likely to cut rates for a fifth consecutive time when it meets
in less than two weeks.
"With ... the government promising lower interest rates, I
expect the market to stay on a gaining trend," said Moacir
Junior, a broker with Interbolsa in Sao Paulo, who estimated the
Bovespa will remain near 66,000 points for the next three to
four months.
Mexico's IPC index lost 0.42 percent to close at its
lowest level since Feb. 2.
The IPC has trailed gains in Brazil largely due to a slump
in shares in America Movil, the telecommunications
firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. Its shares fell 1.83
percent on Monday, heading near their cheapest since October.
America Movil, which makes up a about a quarter of the IPC,
has been hurt by a regulatory clampdown on fees charged to
rivals for use of its network and is also battling a $1 billion
fine for abuse of market power.
Shares in cement maker Cemex rose 5.4 percent
after it said it plans to exchange some of its debt for longer
maturities in a deal that could help it save millions of
dollars.
Chile's IPSA index fell for the fifth session in
six, losing 0.37 percent as shares in industrial conglomerate
Copec slipped 0.88 percent.