* US consumer confidence, euro zone economic sentiment rise
* MSCI Latam stock index reaches highest level since Aug 1
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.2 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.78 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 28 Latin American stocks
touched a nearly seven-month high on Tuesday, as improving
economic growth sentiment in the euro zone and the United States
boosted demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose its
most in nearly two weeks, adding 1.13 percent to 4,272.69. The
index broke higher after remaining rangebound between 4,225 and
4,255 points since Feb. 17.
Banks drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while
telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC
index higher.
An improving outlook for global economic growth boosted
shares after data showed U.S. consumer confidence reached a
one-year high in February, while the European Commission's euro
zone economic sentiment indicator rose more than expected this
month.
"An improvement in sentiment in Europe helped, as well as
the many favorable indicators coming out of the United States
recently," said Deborah Morsch, an analyst with Solidus
Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
While the long-term outlook for Brazilian equities is still
positive, Morsch said the most widely-traded shares will not see
expressive volatility in the short term, with foreign investors
slowly paring back their exposure after recent gains.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.22
percent to 66,074, its biggest intraday rise in over two weeks.
The index is on track to rise 4.2 percent this month, following
an 11 percent rise in January, as foreign investors rushed to
buy cheap Brazilian stocks after last year's 18 percent decline.
Banks led gains in the index, with Itau Unibanco
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rising 1.3
percent, while state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil
added 1.15 percent.
Meatpacker Marfrig gained 4.75 percent after the
company said synergies from an overhaul of its organizational
structure would to lead to savings of 330 million reais ($194.1
million) over five years.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.78 percent to 37,079, its
first intraday rise in three sessions.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire magnate Carlos Slim, led the index
higher, gaining 0.33 percent. The shares were helped by a
Supreme Court decision on Monday that may force landline phone
company Axtel to pay the company for past
interconnections, or what telephone companies charge one
another. Axtel shares fell 0.17 percent.
Beverage and retail company Femsa gained 1.17
percent after reporting an 8.7 percent increase in
fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.44 percent to 4,515, with
its daily relative strength index close to returning to
"overbought" levels, signaling recent gains are vulnerable. The
index fell back from overbought levels on Monday for the first
time this month.
Retailer Cencosud drove the index higher, gaining
2.12 percent, while regional energy group Enersis
gained 1.57 percent.