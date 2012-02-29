* Fed's Bernanke dampens optimism over speedy U.S. recovery
* ECB liquidity offer led shares higher early in session
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.17 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 29 Latin
American stocks reversed early gains on Wednesday after comments
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened optimism that
a U.S. economic recovery was picking up speed.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
after hitting a seven-month high reached earlier in the session,
shedding 0.62 percent to 4,249.50.
Homebuilders drove losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index, while telecommunications company America Movil
led Mexico's IPC index higher.
Shares had risen in early trading after European banks
seized 530 billion euros in the European Central Bank's second
offering of cheap three-year loans, stoking investor
expectations that the liquidity boost would spur economic growth
in the euro zone and spark demand for riskier assets.
Comments from Bernanke, in semi-annual testimony to
Congress, later threw cold water on the rally, after he said the
labor market in the United States, the world's largest economy,
is still "far from normal."
"The gains from the ECB auction were expected, so people
weren't ready to buy into the idea that those would continue in
the short-term," said Ruy Araujo, an analyst with Metodo
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The market has also been a little
euphoric of late in relation to a recovery in the U.S. economy,
and Bernanke's speech reminded people that the U.S. is moving
forward only at a moderate pace."
Trade in Brazil was choppy, with the Bovespa index
hitting its highest level since late April before paring gains
to trade up 0.17 percent to 66,069.78 points. The Bovespa is on
track to finish February with a 4.5 percent gain.
Homebuilder Gafisa lost 6.61 percent after
announcing it had rejected an offer from private equity firms GP
Investimentos and Equity International to purchase part of the
company.
Shares of homebuilders PDG Realty and MRV Engenharia also
fell.
Mexico's IPC index gained for a second session in
three, adding 0.19 percent to 38,091.89. The index is set to
close February with a fourth straight monthly gain, adding 1.77
percent.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.52 percent.
The exchange will assign heavier weighting to America Movil
when it rebalances the index, effective on Thursday. The company
already accounts for nearly 22 percent of the index's weight.
"Today there are going to be a lot of strong movements," said
Gerardo Sienra, a trader at brokerage Intercam in Mexico.
"People are going to be buying because of the rebalancing."
America Movil shares had risen around 2.5 percent on Tuesday
partly in anticipation of the change, he said.
Chile's IPSA index rose for a second day, climbing
0.28 percent to 4,533.30. The IPSA is on track for a 6.5 percent
rise in February, its biggest monthly gain since October.
Regional power producer Endesa Chile led gains,
rising 1.96 percent, while steelmaker CAP rose 1.7
percent.