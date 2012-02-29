* Fed's Bernanke dampens bets for more US stimulus
* ECB liquidity offer fails to drive stocks higher
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.22 pct; Mexico IPC down 0.54 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Feb 29 Latin American stocks
dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
undercut hopes the Fed may pump up banks with more liquidity
that could support bids for equities.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.46 percent, slipping off a seven-month high. The index
advanced nearly 5 percent in February.
Bernanke, in testimony before U.S. lawmakers, gave a mixed
view of the U.S. economy and did nothing to support hopes by
market players that more monetary stimulus may be coming.
"Bernanke came out and changed everyone's opinion, and we
saw stocks and commodities fall," said Gerardo Roman, head of
stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.
Still, traders said the Fed's commitment to keep its
interest rate near zero in the coming years as well as
rock-bottom rates in other parts of the world would shore up
demand for riskier assets, such as Latin American stocks.
The region's major stock indexes have struggled to rise
above key resistance levels during February as investors waited
to see if Europe's debt troubles will wane and if the global
economy will pick up.
Buyers have stepped in whenever stocks dipped, but even
though Latin American prices rose, volumes waned through the
month, underscoring a lack of conviction in further big gains.
"We are on the line here, and the question is weather this
could become a bull market or not. There is a lot of money still
on the sidelines ready to come in if we break through these
levels," Roman said.
Shares rose in early trading after Europe's banks seized on
530 billion euros in cheap three-year loans from a second
offering in three months by the European Central Bank.
The liquidity boost could help support demand for riskier
assets as banks use cash to buy higher-yielding instruments and
speculators mimic the bets.
But the ECB's boost may not pack as big of a punch as the
last cash injection did in December when Latin American stocks
rallied 21 percent before stalling out around current levels in
early February.
"The gains from the ECB auction were expected, so people
weren't ready to buy into the idea that those would continue in
the short-term," said Ruy Araujo, an analyst with Metodo
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
In Brazil, the Bovespa index hit its highest level
since late April before falling back to close down 0.22 percent
at 65,811.73. The Bovespa has struggled this month to break past
the 66,400 level.
The index finished February with a 4.3-percent gain, helped
be expectations that Brazil's central bank will keep cutting its
benchmark interest rate, now at 10.5 percent, down to the single
digits this year.
Homebuilder Gafisa lost 7 percent after
announcing it had rejected an offer from private equity firms GP
Investimentos and Equity International to purchase part of the
company.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.54 percent to 37,816.69.
The index added 1 percent in February, but it has been unable to
hold onto gains past 38,300.
Shares in bottler and convenience store operator Femsa
lost 2.19 percent.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.46 percent.
Mexico's stock exchange is raising America Movil's weight to
25 percent of the IPC from just above 22 percent, effective
Thursday. Its shares rose about 2.5 percent on Tuesday partly in
anticipation of the change, traders said.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.33 percent higher after
manufacturing output there grew a faster-than-expected 3.7
percent in January, driving up industrial conglomerate Copec
by 1.65 percent.
The IPSA added 6.5 percent in February.