* Brazil's Mantega denies reports of equities tax
* US jobs data supports Mexico's IPC
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.96 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.44 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 1 Latin American stocks
touched a new 7-month high on Thursday after Brazil's finance
minister quashed reports the country would tax equities
purchases by foreigners and encouraging U.S. jobs data stoked
optimism an economic recovery was gaining steam.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the second session in three days, gaining nearly 1 percent to
4,298.46 and erasing the previous day's losses.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index also advanced
for a second session in three, rising almost 1 percent to
66,445.56, its highest level in over 10 months.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega denied reports the
government would impose a tax on foreign purchases of Brazilian
stocks.
Speculation over such measures had mounted as the government
begins to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stem the
real's appreciation as a flood of cheap loans from the European
Central Bank leads investors towards Brazil in search of higher
yields.
"The stock market here rose precisely because the finance
minister said he wouldn't touch the market," said Jose Francisco
de Lima Gonçalves, chief economist for Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.
"What the minister said signaled that people can keep coming to
the market and the exchange will continue rising."
Oil producer OGX, controlled by Brazil's richest
man Eike Batista, rose 1.2 percent, driving gains in the index,
while Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government
bank, rose 2.2 percent.
Shares of BM&FBovespa, the world's third-largest
exchange, was up 2.1 percent after Reuters reported the company
is unlikely to share clearing, custody and settlement facilities
with potential rivals until at least 2014.
Food company Marfrig put on 4.6 percent,
contributing to a weekly rise of over 21 percent, its best
weekly performance since at least July 2007.
Shares have been on an upward trend since the company said
Monday it planned a reorganization that would save 330 million
Brazilian reais ($193 million) over five years.
Mexico's IPC index was up for a second day in three,
rising 0.4 percent to 37,982.22.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico led gains in the
index, adding 1.2 percent, while banking group Banorte
rose 2.57 percent.
Data showing new U.S. jobless claims edged down to a near
four-year low stoked optimism an economic recovery in Mexico's
largest trading partner was gaining steam. The trend tempered a
report showing weaker growth in U.S. manufacturing and consumer
spending.
"In the last few days, the (U.S. macroeconomic data) has
been mixed and that's exactly why the index hasn't been able to
break through resistance levels with more force," said Luis
Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara.
Mexico's IPC has traded in a narrow range and failed to
break past 38,300 points for more than a week.
Chile's IPSA index rose for a third straight
session, adding 0.4 percent to 4,554.50 and reaching a new
7-month high.
Regional energy group Endesa Chile led gains in the
index, rising 1.3 percent, while Banco Santander Chile
climbed 1.4 percent.
Retailer Cencosud rose 1 percent after shareholders
approved the issuing of shares in foreign markets to help
finance growth.