* Brazil stocks rise on bets for more monetary stimulus * U.S. posts encouraging private-sector job growth * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.81 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.31 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 7 Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday as weak industrial production data in Brazil boosted expectations for more monetary stimulus, while encouraging jobs data in the United States supported Mexico's bourse. The MSCI Latin American stock index notched its first intraday gain this week, adding 0.45 percent to 4,126.62. A slump in Brazil's industrial production in January was nearly three times worse than analysts had expected, bolstering expectations that Brazil will offer more monetary stimulus to kickstart disappointing economic growth. "Industrial production numbers came in considerably lower than expected by the market, which many people see as the big push that the central bank needed to be able to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts," said Rafael Dornaus, a broker with Hencorp Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. Yields on interest rate futures fell across the board ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting, scheduled to take place later on Wednesday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.81 percent to 65,641.97 after finding support at its 30-day simple moving average. Homebuilders drove gains in the Bovespa on expectations that lower interest rates may spark domestic demand, with Brazil's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty gaining 3.5 percent and rival MRV Engenharia adding 4.03 percent. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale fell 1.27 percent after Santander Investment Securities cut the recommendation on the company's U.S.-traded preferred shares to "hold" from "buy," citing disappointing fourth-quarter results, delays in project start-ups, higher capital spending and potential tax liabilities. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.31 percent to 37,599.99 after seesawing earlier in the session. Shares were boosted by data showing the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in February, bolstering views that an economic recovery in Mexico's largest trading partner is gaining steam. Still, many investors remained wary and trading volumes were low. "It's good data but its not sufficient for a rebound," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City, who sees the IPC facing resistance levels at 38,200 points. "People are defensive. It's calm today but you aren't seeing the optimism we had at the beginning of the year when all the good (U.S.) data came out." America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.2 percent, leading the index higher, while bottling group Femsa limited gains, falling 0.49 percent. Chile's IPSA index traded flat at 4,483.59 after having posted three consecutive daily losses. Banco Santander Chile led gains in the index, rising 1.59 percent, offset by regional energy group Enersis , which fell 0.8 percent.