* Brazil stocks rise on bets for more monetary stimulus
* U.S. posts encouraging private-sector job growth
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.81 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.31 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 7 Latin
American stocks gained on Wednesday as weak industrial
production data in Brazil boosted expectations for more monetary
stimulus, while encouraging jobs data in the United States
supported Mexico's bourse.
The MSCI Latin American stock index notched
its first intraday gain this week, adding 0.45 percent to
4,126.62.
A slump in Brazil's industrial production in January was
nearly three times worse than analysts had expected, bolstering
expectations that Brazil will offer more monetary stimulus to
kickstart disappointing economic growth.
"Industrial production numbers came in considerably lower
than expected by the market, which many people see as the big
push that the central bank needed to be able to accelerate the
pace of interest rate cuts," said Rafael Dornaus, a broker with
Hencorp Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Yields on interest rate futures fell across the
board ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting,
scheduled to take place later on Wednesday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
gained 0.81 percent to 65,641.97 after finding support
at its 30-day simple moving average.
Homebuilders drove gains in the Bovespa on expectations that
lower interest rates may spark domestic demand, with Brazil's
biggest homebuilder PDG Realty gaining 3.5 percent
and rival MRV Engenharia adding 4.03 percent.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale fell 1.27
percent after Santander Investment Securities cut the
recommendation on the company's U.S.-traded preferred shares
to "hold" from "buy," citing disappointing
fourth-quarter results, delays in project start-ups, higher
capital spending and potential tax liabilities.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.31 percent to 37,599.99
after seesawing earlier in the session.
Shares were boosted by data showing the U.S. private sector
added more jobs than expected in February, bolstering views that
an economic recovery in Mexico's largest trading partner is
gaining steam.
Still, many investors remained wary and trading volumes were
low.
"It's good data but its not sufficient for a rebound," said
Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in
Mexico City, who sees the IPC facing resistance levels at 38,200
points. "People are defensive. It's calm today but you aren't
seeing the optimism we had at the beginning of the year when all
the good (U.S.) data came out."
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.2 percent,
leading the index higher, while bottling group Femsa
limited gains, falling 0.49 percent.
Chile's IPSA index traded flat at 4,483.59 after
having posted three consecutive daily losses.
Banco Santander Chile led gains in the index,
rising 1.59 percent, offset by regional energy group Enersis
, which fell 0.8 percent.