* Brazil stocks rise on bets for more monetary stimulus
* Greece closer to debt swap, U.S. posts encouraging job
growth
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.39 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.16 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 7 Latin
American stocks gained on Wednesday as weak
industrial production data in Brazil raised expectations of more
monetary stimulus, while encouraging jobs data in the United
States supported Mexican equities.
Optimism Greece would seal a deal with debtholders and avoid
a messy default also helped bolster shares.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
notched its first gain this week, adding 0.33
percent.
A slump in Brazil's industrial production in January was
nearly three times worse than analysts had expected, supporting
expectations Brazil would offer more monetary stimulus to
kick-start disappointing economic growth.
"Industrial production numbers came in considerably lower
than expected by the market, which many people see as the big
push that the central bank needed to be able to accelerate the
pace of interest rate cuts," said Rafael Dornaus, a broker with
Hencorp Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.39
percent.
Homebuilders drove gains in the Bovespa on expectations that
lower interest rates may spark domestic demand, with Brazil's
biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, surging 4.49 percent
and rival MRV Engenharia up 4.73 percent.
Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.16 percent to 37,548
points.
Shares were supported by data showing the U.S. private
sector added more jobs than expected in February, bolstering
views that an economic recovery in Mexico's largest trading
partner is gaining steam.
"It's good data but it's not sufficient for a rebound," said
Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in
Mexico City. He sees the IPC facing resistance levels at 38,200.
Investors in Mexico are holding back until a Greek debt swap
is complete and ahead of Friday's more comprehensive U.S. data
on the labor market, Roman said.
Conglomerate Alfa gained 2.24 percent and copper
miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico advanced
0.49 percent.
Dragging on the index, broadcaster Grupo Televisa
fell 1 percent.
Chile's IPSA index traded flat, down 0.08 percent
for its fourth consecutive daily loss.
Retailer Falabella lost 0.82 percent. Countering
falls, Banco Santander Chile rose 1.35 percent.
An exchange official told Reuters it will launch
foreign currency, blue chip stock index and fixed income futures
this year to attract foreign funds.