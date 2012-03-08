* Greece seen closer to securing debt deal
* Brazil interest rate cut boosts equities
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.79 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.3 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 8 Latin American stocks
gained their most in three weeks on Thursday after
Greece moved closer to securing a debt swap with private
creditors and Brazil surprised analysts with a 75 basis point
interest rate cut that stoked demand for its equities.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its second intraday gain this week, rising 1.45 percent to
66,975.71.
Shares rose along with global risk appetite as Greece looked
increasingly likely to secure a debt swap deal with private
bondholders, putting it closer to receiving bailout funds that
could save the country from a chaotic default.
Concern over Europe's troubles last year led to a
sell-off in riskier assets such as Latin American stocks in
favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar.
"With Europe passing through this phase and the Greek
situation improving, there are also signals that looser monetary
policy will add liquidity in the world and that is going to
support markets," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with
Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its
biggest intraday gain since Feb. 13, rising 1.79 percent to
67,197.19.
Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government
bank, drove gains in the index, adding 2.9 percent, while
state-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 1.29
percent.
Stocks received a boost from the Brazilian central bank
after it surprised analysts by slashing its benchmark Selic
interest rate to single digits for only the second time on
record. Traders successfully forecast the 75 basis point cut to
9.75 percent. Only four of 42 analysts surveyed by Reuters on
Wednesday thought the bank would cut rates below 10 percent.
"The cut was a bit bigger than expected, even with the
interest rate futures pointing in that direction, so it
surprised the market a bit," Campos Neto added. "That is
certainly going to have a positive impact on the market, with
equities becoming more attractive than fixed income."
Shares of Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria
fell 4 percent after the company approved a new share sale worth
up to 1.25 billion reais ($710 million) to help strengthen its
capital structure and reduce debt levels.
Mexico's IPC index gained for a second consecutive
session, adding 0.3 percent to 37,656.19.
Bottling group Femsa drove gains in the index,
rising 0.93 percent, while cement manufacturer Cemex
rose 1.43 percent.
Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest intraday rise
since mid-February, gaining 0.61 percent to 4,507.60.
Lithium, fertilizer and iodine producer Soquimich
gained 1.8 percent, leading the index higher, while retailer
Cencosud climbed 1.18 percent.