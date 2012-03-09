* U.S. posts third month of solid job growth
* China slowdown raises hopes for more govt stimulus
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.62 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.23 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American stocks
gained for a third straight session on Friday, after encouraging
U.S. employment data bolstered hopes a recovery in the world's
largest economy may support global growth.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.64 percent to 4,202.40, though recent gains were unable to
bring the index back from a 2.6 percent weekly loss -- its worst
since mid-December.
Shares rose after data showed U.S. employment grew solidly
for a third straight month in February, supporting demand for
riskier assets as investors become more confident that the
country's economic recovery is broadening.
Stocks were also supported by a series of economic
indicators from China on Friday pointing to a "soft landing" in
the world's second-largest economy.
China is Brazil's largest trading partner and a key customer
for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore,
soybeans and copper. Worries about a sharp slowdown in China's
growth have weighed on Latin America's commodities-heavy
bourses. Data indicating a more moderate deceleration is
welcomed, as a gradual slowdown may be easier to manage through
government economic policies.
"The US data on average are coming in better than expected,
and China's government will keep taking action to heat up their
economy with lower interest rates and other stimulus," said
Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "That
contributes to the predominant gaining trend for the Bovespa,
though we may see some volatility today if volume stays low."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its
third straight intraday gain, rising 0.62 percent to 67,322.26,
though it remained on track for a 0.67 percent weekly loss.
Steelmaker Gerdau added 1.55 percent, leading the
index higher, while Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, rose 1.06 percent.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
gained 0.37 percent, recovering from losses earlier
in the session after chief executive officer Maria das Graças
Foster said falling oil prices would make any increase in
Brazilian fuel prices unnecessary.
Mexico's IPC index gained for a third straight
session, adding 0.23 percent to 37,903.40, though it remained on
track for a weekly loss of 1.1 percent, its worst since
mid-December.
Traders saw the U.S. jobs data reflecting the stability of
the U.S economy, but the fact that it was in line with most
expectations led to the market moving sideways, according to
Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico
City.
Banking group Banorte gained 2.59 percent,
leading the index higher, while cement manufacturer Cemex
rose 1.08 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained for a second consecutive
session, rising 0.16 percent to 4,522.51. The index is on track
for a weekly loss of 0.66 percent.
Retailer Falabella rose 1.2 percent, driving gains
in the index, while airline LAN Airlines added 0.72
percent.