* U.S. posts third month of solid job growth
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.31 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.33 pct
By Noe Torres and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) -
Mexican and Brazilian stocks dipped on Friday on fears
of further debt troubles in Europe even after Greece negotiated
a bond swap that is a pre-condition to get bailout funds.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.33 percent ,
sliding 1.6 percent for the week in its worst weekly drop
since mid-December. Brazil's Bovespa dipped 0.31 percent,
dropping about 1.6 percent for the week.
Concerns about heavily indebted euro zone states and a
weak growth outlook in Europe outweighed relief that Greece
completed a bond swap with creditors. The restructuring will
ease its massive public debt and clear the way for a new
international bailout.
Analysts said the market could still be troubled by
concerns about other heavily indebted European countries such as
Spain and Portugal.
"There are still a lot of headaches," said Jorge
Gordillo, an analyst at CI Banco in Mexico City. "They are going
to release the rescue funds for Greece but it doesn't mean that
the problems are gone."
The MSCI Latin American stock index
managed to end up 0.24 percent. Still the index ended the week
down 3.5 percent, clocking its worst performance since
mid-December.
Supporting stocks, U.S. employment grew for a
third straight month in February, underpinning demand for
riskier assets as investors become more confident the country's
economic recovery is broadening.
Shares were also supported by a series of economic
indicators from China on Friday pointing to a "soft landing" in
the world's second-largest economy.
China is Brazil's largest trading partner and a key customer
for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore,
soybeans and copper. Worries about a sharp slowdown in China's
growth have weighed on Latin America's commodities-heavy
bourses.
"The US data on average are coming in better than expected,
and China's government will keep taking action to heat up their
economy with lower interest rates and other stimulus," said
Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo.
In Brazil, preferred shares of state-controlled oil company
Petrobras fell 1.58 percent. Chief
executive officer Maria das Graças Foster said falling oil
prices would make any increase in Brazilian fuel prices
unnecessary.
In Mexico, telecom giant America Movil
declined 1.13 percent and retailer Wal-Mart Mexico
fell 1.35 percent.
Chile's IPSA index added 0.11 percent. The
index which closes earlier than Mexico and Brazil posted a
weekly loss of 0.6 percent
Retailer Falabella rose 0.77 percent, driving
gains in the index, while airline LAN Airlines added
0.72 percent. The company reported passenger traffic rose 17.2
percent in February from a year earlier. [ID:nL2E8E94A6 ]