* China posts biggest trade deficit in a decade * Investors eye Fed meeting, hope for stimulus * Brazil IOF tax sparks concern over other measures * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.48 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.27 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO, March 12 Latin American stocks slipped on Monday after China's trade data added to concerns over global demand, while Brazil's tax measure to stem capital inflows raised investor concern over a potential tax on equities. The MSCI Latin American stock index slid 2.06 percent to post its first loss in four sessions as investors look toward the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement for signs the United States could offer more economic stimulus. In Brazil, President Dilma Rousseff spooked some investors by extending the reach of a financial tax on foreign debt in an attempt to slow an avalanche of dollar inflows that has driven up the value of its currency, the real. "Every time you have an action like that, people in the market become a bit hesitant looking forward to what the next measures will be," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. "Considering measures had been taken in the past to tax equity investment inflows, investors are on alert." Further dampening sentiment, China posted its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade on Saturday, driving down Latin American equities as investors worried global demand is still weak despite a recent string of encouraging U.S. economic data. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal destination for Latin American commodity exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.51 percent, its biggest drop in four sessions. The trade data, together with the downward revision of China's economic growth forecast last week, is weighing on commodity-linked shares such as Vale and Petrobras, said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo. The disproportionate weighting of commodity producers on the Bovespa drove the index to a deeper loss than seen in equity markets abroad, he added. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.48 percent to 66,384.76 after declining 1.5 percent last week. Mining giant Vale lost 1.15 percent. State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 1.18 percent. Analysts don't expect any surprises from the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee decision this week, but they will look for signs of economic stimulus down the line. Market players will also be watching U.S. retail sale and consumer confidence for signals of a stronger economic recovery in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner. "If the data comes out mixed or weak, then this could generate more volatility in the markets," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "The tendency moving forward is volatile, but marginally positive." Mexico's IPC index fell for a second consecutive session, down 0.27 percent at 37,590.17 and nearing its 60-day simple moving average, which has provided support since late November. America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, fell 0.9 percent, leading the index lower, while cement manufacturer Cemex dropped 2.37 percent. Chile's IPSA index advanced 0.12 percent to 4,525.67. Chile's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile added 1.3 percent and retailer Falabella gained 0.7 percent.