* Further upside limited after big rally - analysts

* Brazil Bovespa gains 3.03 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.14 pct

By Lorena Segura

MEXICO CITY, March 13 Latin American stocks surged on Tuesday as equities in Brazil jumped to an 11-month high, helped by signs of strength in the U.S. economy, but the region's indexes may struggle to climb higher after a big rally this year.

The MSCI Latin American stock index soared 3.04 percent as Brazil's benchmark index jumped by the most in over four months.

The MSCI Latin American index has risen more than 17 percent so far this year, outperforming MSCI's benchmark emerging stock index by about 1 percent, amid easing concerns about Europe's debt crisis and solid U.S. economic data.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday reported retail sales rose by the most in five months in February, while the Federal Reserve offered a slight upgrade to its economic outlook.

"The Fed is going to leave a good taste in the mouth," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "In general, the performance of economic activity is improving."

The United States buys nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports and is a major trading partner across Latin America.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 3.03 percent in its biggest one-day percentage gain since late October to close at its highest since late April.

The Bovespa has gained 20 percent this year, fueled by interest rate cuts from the central bank that could spur growth. Foreign investors flooded in to take advantage of cheap shares after the index fell 18 percent in 2011.

Most of the rally occurred late last year and in January, with stocks in Latin America hitting resistance levels in February and struggling to climb significantly higher.

Analysts are skeptical, however, that stocks will be able to climb much higher in the coming sessions.

"No one is purchasing medium- or long-term positions anymore because the market had a significant rally this year and prices aren't as attractive," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil.

"What we're seeing is a lot of portfolio turnover, with people selling off their defensive stocks like utilities in favor of 'internal cyclicals,' such as retail, banks, and other companies linked to domestic consumption," he said.

Shares of the most widely-traded companies led the Bovespa higher, with preferred shares of mining giant Vale rising 5.37 percent and those of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras adding 4.27 percent.

Analysts at Itaú BBA trimmed their year-end fair value for Petrobras' preferred shares on Tuesday, citing "recurring cost increases as well as lower production" for 2012 and 2013.

CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets initiated coverage of Vale's U.S.-traded shares with a "sell" recommendation, citing a depressed earnings outlook, delays in new projects and falling iron ore prices.

Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, added 6.48 percent.

Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 1.14 percent after finding support at its 50-day simple moving average.

America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications company, gained 2.09 percent, driving gains in the index. Slim is financing a U.S. Internet TV network, to be funded by America Movil, according to the network's website.

Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.55 percent.

Chile's IPSA index ended near flat, edging up 0.07 percent as energy group Enersis rose 0.78 percent while industrial conglomerate Copec dropped 0.69 percent.