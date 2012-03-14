* Investors look to cash in on previous session's rally
* Brazil Bovespa slips 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.09 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 14 Latin
American stocks fell on Wednesday as investors sought to lock in
profits the day after a rally on an improving U.S. economic
outlook.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
0.89 percent to 4,186.93, retreating below its 21-day simple
moving average, which has provided resistance over the previous
six sessions.
Brazil's Bovespa had hit an 11-month high on Tuesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its outlook to say the world's
largest economy was "expanding moderately." The Fed on Tuesday
also announced that most of the largest U.S. banks passed their
annual stress test, showing they had adequate capital to protect
against losses.
Investors on Wednesday sold shares and locked in profits,
driving the Bovespa down 0.25 percent to 68,225.84.
Mining giant Vale lost 1.47 percent, while OGX
, the oil company controlled by billionaire Eike
Batista, fell 1.69 percent.
"We had an exaggeration yesterday," said Joao Simoes, who
helps oversee 570 million reais ($315 million) at Duna Asset
Management in Sao Paulo. "With stocks like Vale rising 5 percent
in one day, what's behind it to justify that? Not much."
Despite Wednesday's losses, a technical momentum indicator,
known as the MACD, posted a bullish cross, suggesting the index
could be ready to start a new rally.
"We are in a bull market," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner
with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "We may see some
profit-taking along the way, but in the medium term the market
is getting stronger."
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in
four, losing 0.09 percent to 37,986.54.
America Movil, the telecommunications company
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.06 percent, while
retailer Wal-Mart Mexico gained 2.1 percent.
The IPC has been trading near record highs and has gained
about 2.5 percent this year, largely moving on upbeat economic
data from the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner.
Some analysts doubt, however, that benefits from expectations of
an improved U.S. economy will be enough to lift shares beyond
the short-term.
"The justification to convince the markets has not been
fundamental," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at
Mexico City brokerage Actinver. "People are waiting to see more
data to validate whether or not this rise is justified."
Chile's IPSA index gained for a fifth consecutive
session, rising 0.33 percent to 4,544.17.
Regional energy group Endesa Chile rose 1.4
percent, while retailer Cencosud climbed 1.08 percent.