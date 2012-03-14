* Investors look to cash in on previous session's rally
* Brazil Bovespa slips 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, March 14 Latin
American stocks fell on Wednesday as investors locked
in profits after a bumper previous session and held back from
new investments ahead of U.S. data expected on
Thursday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index lost
0.89 percent after logging its second sharpest gain this year in
the previous session.
Brazil's Bovespa hit an 11-month high on Tuesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its outlook to say it
expected "moderate" growth in the world's largest
economy.
The Fed also announced that most of the largest
U.S. banks passed their annual stress test, showing they had
adequate capital to protect against losses.
Investors on Wednesday sold shares and locked in
profits, driving the Bovespa down 0.20 percent to 68,257.
Mining giant Vale lost 1.18 percent and the
country's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, slid 3.1
percent.
"We had an exaggeration yesterday," said Joao Simoes, who
helps oversee 570 million reais ($315 million) at Duna Asset
Management in Sao Paulo. "With stocks like Vale rising 5 percent
in one day, what's behind it to justify that? Not much."
Despite Wednesday's losses, a technical momentum indicator,
known as the MACD, posted a bullish cross, suggesting the index
could be ready to start a new rally.
"We are in a bull market," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner
with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "We may see some
profit-taking along the way, but in the medium term the market
is getting stronger."
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in
four, slipping 0.13 percent to 37,971.
America Movil, the telecommunications
company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.13 percent
and mining company Industrias Penoles dropped 1.8
percent.
The IPC has been trading near record highs and has gained
about 2.5 percent this year, largely on upbeat economic data
from the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner.
Some analysts doubt, however, that benefits from
expectations of an improved U.S. economy will be enough to lift
shares beyond the short-term.
"People are waiting to see more data to validate whether or
not this rise is justified," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock
trading at Mexico City brokerage Actinver. "The justification to
convince the markets has not been fundamental, it's been cheap
cash."
Investors on Thursday will eye weekly first-time
U.S. jobless claims and two regional surveys of business
activity for signs that the economic recovery's momentum is
continuing.
Emerging markets have been fueled this year by an injection
of cash provided by the European Central Bank and others seeking
to lift lagging economies with cheap loans.
Technical analyst Fanuel Fuentes said Mexico's index showed
no clear tendency and would likely continue to trade within
narrow ranges in the short term. The IPC has been trading
between around 37,300 and 38,300 this month.
Chile's IPSA index gained for a fifth consecutive
session, adding 0.50 percent to 4,551, bolstered by a rise in
shipping company Vapores, which jumped 12 percent.
The IPSA rose in part because traders tried to recover some
of the gains made on Wall Street, which closes several hours
earlier and posted its best day of the year during the previous
session.
Energy generator Endesa added 1.75 percent and
Chile's No. 3 private bank, BCI, jumped 2.78 percent.