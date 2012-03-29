* Chinese corporate results disappoint
* Commodities prices head for biggest weekly loss of year
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.4 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 29 Latin American stocks fell
to their lowest level in nearly two months on Thursday as
increasing concern over a slowing Chinese economy led investors
to sell shares of commodities exporters.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for a third straight session, falling 1.5 percent to 4,051.67.
"Last week there was optimism that China's government was
going to announce new measures to boost their economy, but that
hasn't happened yet," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with
Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
Investors worried about a drop in Chinese demand, leading to
a selloff in mining companies and food producer shares, many of
which count China as an important client, he added.
A slate of weak corporate results in China underscored fears
that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is hurting
profitability.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner, and a key
purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron ore,
soybeans and copper.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities slipped for a second
straight day, falling 1.5 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its
third straight intraday loss, falling 1.4 percent to 64,155.87
-- its lowest level in over six weeks.
Commodities producers drove losses in the index, with
preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
falling 1.5 percent and mining giant Vale
dropping 0.7 percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week,
losing 0.2 percent to 38,823.91.
Cement manufacturer Cemex led the index lower,
dropping 3.26 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa
fell 1.21 percent.
Aside from worries about a China slowdown, U.S. economic
data has failed to impress, which is affecting market direction,
said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico
City.
Chile's IPSA index fell for a second straight
session, losing 0.5 percent to 4,646.62.
Industrial conglomerate Copec drove losses in the
index, falling 0.3 percent, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine
producer Soquimich dropped 0.4 percent.
Chilean manufacturing production slipped 2.3
percent in February from January but jumped a
bigger-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier.