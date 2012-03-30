* Bovespa falls 0.4 pct to 64,636.62 * MSCI Latin America gains for first day in four * Confidence wanes as Europe plan seen insufficient By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazilian stocks fell for a fourth day on Friday, led by banks, as concerns over government efforts to drive down interest rates and waning confidence in Europe's ability to fix its debt problems led to a sell-off. Yet, stocks in Chile, Mexico and across Latin America rose as consumption in the United States jumped the most in seven months in February. Confidence in those markets, which have the U.S. as a major trading partner, was fueled after signs that gasoline prices are failing to dampen U.S. consumers amid a gradual recovery in the labor market. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.4 percent to 64,636.62, the lowest level since early February. The decline put the index on track to post its second straight weekly drop for the first time this year. "Clearly the mood is not the best in Brazil, and for some reason we are starting to see a pullback in confidence," said Rafael Dornaus, an equities trader with Hencorp Commcor brokerage in São Paulo. "Markets are taking any news here with a more pessimistic view than elsewhere." Foreign investors, who drove the market higher over the first three months of year, have pulled money out of the region's equity markets in the past week, according to EFPR, a group tracking hedge fund activity in emerging markets. Latin American equity funds lost 0.72 percent of assets under management last week, on top of a 0.25 percent decline in the previous week. Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest bank by market value, led losses in the Bovespa, dropping 1.7 percent to 35.04 reais. Steelmakers, oil producers and food exporters also fell, on a sign of waning confidence over the outlook for the global economy. Credit Suisse Group analysts said this week that Brazilian banks will struggle this year with lower interest rates, weak credit growth and still-high loan defaults, which should limit their shares from outperforming the Bovespa. Sources told Reuters recently that Finance Ministry officials want state-controlled Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal to lower lending rates and disburse credit more rapidly to help combat a local slowdown. That may fuel more competition, prompting private-sector banks to either lose market share at the hands of their state-owned rivals, or see declines in interest income and profit. "The market is finally turning more realistic about banks," Dornaus said. Shares of Banco Bradesco, the nation's second-largest private-sector lender, shed 1 percent. Preferred shares of state-run oil giant Petrobras fell 0.6 percent. Shares of Brasil Foods, the world's biggest poultry exporter, tumbled 3 percent after analysts said the company might be poised to suffer a drastic drop in profit margins in coming weeks. The MSCI Latin America index rose 0.2 percent, the first gain in four sessions. The MSCI still remains near its lowest level in a week. Mexico's Bolsa index rose 0.9 percent to 39.495.39, while Chile's IPSA rose 0.2 percent.