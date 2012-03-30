* In Q1 Bovespa gains 13.6, Mexico's IPC up 6.5 pct
* Chile, Brazil strongest since Q3 2010
* Risks: China hard landing, European economy
By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, March 30 Latin American
stocks ended the first quarter of 2012 strongly on Friday with
Brazil's Bovespa and Chile's IPSA posting their sharpest
quarterly gains since September 2010.
With fears of a European debt crisis easing and a slowly
improving economy in the United States, Brazil's Bovespa stock
index advanced 13.6 percent this quarter to 64,510.97.
Chile's IPSA stock index climbed 11.8 percent.
The Bovespa is likely to reach an all time high of 75,000
points by year end and Mexico's IPC stock index, which
logged a 6.5 percent gain this quarter, is expected to jump 13
percent from the 2011 close, according to a recent Reuters poll.
"There is abundant liquidity and interest rates are very
low. This is an attractive sign for the market," said Luciana
Pazos, wealth management chief at Mirae Securities.
Low interest rates in the U.S., Europe and Japan have
helped fuel the rise in riskier assets as investors flock to
higher-yields. The MSCI Latin America index shot
up 13.9 percent this quarter.
The biggest risk for the markets now is a worsening economic
picture in China or the euro zone, where a debt crisis dragged
down global markets last year, Pazos said.
In Brazil, measures by president Dilma Rousseff's government
to stimulate economic growth including accelerating the pace of
interest rate cuts have lifted Brazilian shares.
NEAR-TERM SHIFTS
But foreign investors, who drove the market higher over the
first three months of the year, have pulled money out of the
region's equity markets in the past week, according to EFPR, a
group tracking hedge fund activity in emerging markets.
Latin American equity funds lost 0.72 percent of assets
under management last week, on top of a 0.25 percent decline in
the previous week.
"The gains are justifiable considering the interest rate
cuts and the flow of foreign money, but maybe it was a bit
overdone," said Maurício Nakahodo, a senior economist at CM
Capital Markets in Sao Paulo. "This behavior (in Brazilian
markets) can continue but not at the same pace since the fall of
interest rates may stop."
Credit Suisse Group analysts said this week that Brazilian
banks will struggle this year with lower interest rates, weak
credit growth and still-high loan defaults, which should limit
their shares from outperforming the Bovespa.
Sources told Reuters recently that Finance Ministry
officials want state-controlled Banco do Brasil and
Caixa Econômica Federal to lower lending rates and disburse
credit more rapidly to help combat a local slowdown. That may
fuel more competition, prompting private-sector banks to either
lose market share at the hands of their state-owned rivals, or
see declines in interest income and profit.
"The market is finally turning more realistic about banks,"
said Rafael Dornaus, an equities trader with Hencorp Commcor
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private-sector
lender, fell 1.96 percent and Banco Bradesco
, the nation's second-largest private-sector lender,
fell 0.50 percent.
SLOW WEEK AHEAD
In Mexico, where the IPC recently broke an all-time record,
analysts say the index could reach 40,000 points. But some
foresee a slow week ahead with volumes lower as investors wait
for first quarter reports and a shortened holiday week in Latin
America cuts trading activity.
The IPC gained 1.01 percent on Friday, led by bottler Femsa
jumping 5.25 percent and Kleenex and Huggies brand
manufacturer Kimberly-Clark de Mexico climbing 6.40 percent.
Stocks have been lifted by weeks of upbeat economic reports
from the United States, where Mexico sends near 80 percent of
its exports, though recent reports have showed signs of
slackening.
On Friday, new data showed consumer spending increased in
the United States by the most in seven months in February,
leading economists to raise forecasts for first-quarter growth.
Meantime, financial ministers in the euro zone agreed to
increase their financial firewall to 700 billion euros in a bid
to stave off a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"This reduces the risk in Europe and on the other hand
there's positive economic indicators in the United States," said
Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City.
Chile's IPSA increased 0.46 percent during the session, led
by regional power generator Endesa Chile, up 2.7
percent.