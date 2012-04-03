* Spain debt-to-GDP ratio to reach highest since 1990
* Brazil takes steps to protect local industry
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.15 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.15 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 3 Latin American
stocks fell for the first session in three on Tuesday, as
concern about Spain's debt cooled optimism over Europe's
prospects for economic recovery and led investors to sell
riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index lost
0.37 percent to 4,133.72.
Shares fell after Spain's government said Tuesday that the
country's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio will jump this
year to its highest since at least 1990 as the economy sinks
into recession and borrowing costs rise.
Concern over economic growth in Europe tends to sap demand
for riskier Latin American stocks as investors look toward
traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and the U.S. dollar.
"We have worries about Spain," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a
trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo. "Here,
people don't want to take much risk."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell its most
in four sessions, losing 1.15 percent to 64,464.93.
Oil producer OGX, controlled by Brazil's richest
man Eike Batista, fell 4.41 percent, driving losses in the
index, while state-controlled rival Petrobras lost
1.94 percent.
Oil prices eased on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures
off 42 cents at $124.98 a barrel.
"People are concerned about the price of commodities because
of questions over Chinese and European growth," said Debora
Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre,
Brazil. "Since the market has risen significantly in the
quarter, people are looking to take profits."
Some stocks tied to local industries gained, however, after
Brazil's government on Tuesday announced a series of measures to
stimulate the country's struggling manufacturing sector, which
grew slightly more than expected in February from the previous
month.
"The market rose yesterday expecting these measures, and
they can certainly help some industries," Morsch said. "In our
market, that has supported some companies linked to domestic
consumption."
Homebuilders MRV Engenharia and Cyrela
advanced, with MRV Engenharia up 1.94 percent and Cyrela up 0.43
percent. Retailer Lojas Americanas gained 0.23
percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.15 percent to 39,848.44,
though a technical indicator known as the relative strength
index remained in "overbought" territory for a third straight
day, suggesting stocks have room to fall further in coming
sessions.
Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 1.31 percent,
leading the IPC index lower.
In contrast, shares of bottling group Femsa
helped offset losses, gaining 0.8 percent.
"I don't think the trend is for the market to fall. It's
going to remain lateral," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at
brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. "Expectations are a bit
low, though, because we have reached highs."
The IPC could edge up to break 40,000 points in the coming
weeks as volume returns after the Easter holiday and with a
continued stream of upbeat data from the United States,
Cervantes said.
Chile's IPSA index dropped for the first session in
three, losing 0.58 percent to 4,667.74 and retreating from its
highest level since mid-July.
Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.04 percent,
driving losses in the Chilean index, while retailer Falabella
dropped 0.64 percent.