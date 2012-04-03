* Spain debt-to-GDP ratio to reach highest since 1990

* Brazil takes steps to protect local industry

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.15 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.15 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 3 Latin American stocks fell for the first session in three on Tuesday, as concern about Spain's debt cooled optimism over Europe's prospects for economic recovery and led investors to sell riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 0.37 percent to 4,133.72.

Shares fell after Spain's government said Tuesday that the country's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio will jump this year to its highest since at least 1990 as the economy sinks into recession and borrowing costs rise.

Concern over economic growth in Europe tends to sap demand for riskier Latin American stocks as investors look toward traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and the U.S. dollar.

"We have worries about Spain," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo. "Here, people don't want to take much risk."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell its most in four sessions, losing 1.15 percent to 64,464.93.

Oil producer OGX, controlled by Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, fell 4.41 percent, driving losses in the index, while state-controlled rival Petrobras lost 1.94 percent.

Oil prices eased on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures off 42 cents at $124.98 a barrel.

"People are concerned about the price of commodities because of questions over Chinese and European growth," said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "Since the market has risen significantly in the quarter, people are looking to take profits."

Some stocks tied to local industries gained, however, after Brazil's government on Tuesday announced a series of measures to stimulate the country's struggling manufacturing sector, which grew slightly more than expected in February from the previous month.

"The market rose yesterday expecting these measures, and they can certainly help some industries," Morsch said. "In our market, that has supported some companies linked to domestic consumption."

Homebuilders MRV Engenharia and Cyrela advanced, with MRV Engenharia up 1.94 percent and Cyrela up 0.43 percent. Retailer Lojas Americanas gained 0.23 percent.

Mexico's IPC index fell 0.15 percent to 39,848.44, though a technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory for a third straight day, suggesting stocks have room to fall further in coming sessions.

Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 1.31 percent, leading the IPC index lower.

In contrast, shares of bottling group Femsa helped offset losses, gaining 0.8 percent.

"I don't think the trend is for the market to fall. It's going to remain lateral," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. "Expectations are a bit low, though, because we have reached highs."

The IPC could edge up to break 40,000 points in the coming weeks as volume returns after the Easter holiday and with a continued stream of upbeat data from the United States, Cervantes said.

Chile's IPSA index dropped for the first session in three, losing 0.58 percent to 4,667.74 and retreating from its highest level since mid-July.

Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.04 percent, driving losses in the Chilean index, while retailer Falabella dropped 0.64 percent.