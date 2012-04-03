* Brazilian oil drags down market
* Brazil takes steps to protect local industry
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.43 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.04 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian shares
fell on Tuesday, dragged down by energy stocks and fresh worries
about Spain's debt problems while Mexico's index inched up to
close at a record high.
The lackluster performance sent the MSCI Latin American
stock index down 0.41 percent.
Meantime, Mexico's IPC index ended up just 0.04
percent at 39,924.93 points. A technical indicator known as the
relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory for a
third straight day, suggesting stocks have room to fall further.
Still, analysts said it could break through the 40,000 mark
next week as volume increases when more market participants
return after the Easter holiday and if investors see upbeat
economic data from the United States.
"I don't think the trend is for the market to fall. It's
going to remain lateral" for the week, said Mauricio Cervantes,
a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. "Expectations
are a bit low, though, because we have reached highs."
Although Latin American markets will close early for the
Easter holiday, investors will eye U.S. employment data due out
on Friday for signs that a recovery in the world's largest
economy is maintaining momentum, he said.
Brazilian and Mexican stock indexes briefly declined after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting appeared to
show the U.S. central bank was less inclined to offer a fresh
round of monetary stimulus. In those minutes, the Fed's
policymakers also expressed caution about a broad pick-up in the
economy. They focused instead on the still-high U.S.
unemployment rate.
"The Fed is on again, off again with QE3," said Jason Press,
a Latin American equities strategist for Citigroup in New York
City. "But nonetheless, it's going to be easy money out of the
United States" where interest rates are near zero.
Low interest rates in the United States and Europe have
helped fuel a rally in Latin American stocks this year, with the
MSCI Latin American index gaining more than 14 percent so far.
Despite persistent global economic growth worries and
dimming hopes for U.S. stimulus, analysts believe Latin American
share indexes will extend their gains.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index marked its
largest decline in four sessions on Tuesday, losing 1.43 percent
as investors fretted about Spain and China, and took profits.
"Since the market has risen significantly in the quarter,
people are looking to take profits," said Debora Morsch, an
analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Brazil's Bovespa surged about 13 percent in the first
quarter, but it has been sensitive to any sign of slowing in
China, its largest trading partner.
The prospect that China's economic growth may slow has
concerned Brazilian investors because the country is a huge
market for the country's commodities.
On Tuesday, worries about Spain also weighed after the
country's government said its debt levels would jump to their
highest since at least 1990 as the economy sinks into recession
and borrowing costs rise.
"We have worries about Spain," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro,
a trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo. "Here,
people don't want to take much risk."
Oil producer OGX, controlled by Brazil's richest
man Eike Batista, fell 5 .59 percent, driving losses in the
Bovespa index, while state-controlled rival Petrobras
lost 2.93 percent.
But a series of new government measures to stimulate the
country's struggling manufacturing sector, which were unveiled
on Tuesday, boosted some shares.
Shares of homebuilders MRV Engenharia and Cyrela
gained. MRV Engenharia rose 2.34 percent and Cyrela
gained 0.37 percent. Retailer Lojas Americanas added
0.28 pe r cent.
Chile's IPSA index dropped for the first session in
three, losing 0.85 percent to 4,655.18, and retreating from its
highest level since mid-July.