By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 4 Latin American stocks staged their biggest drop in more than three weeks on Wednesday as concern over the pace of global economic growth led investors to sell shares of commodities producers.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a second straight session, losing 1.71 percent to 4,061.48 and crossing below its 14-day simple moving average, a level that supported the index over the past three weeks.

Shares fell after data on Wednesday showed euro zone service businesses remained stuck in a mild recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's March minutes on Tuesday lowered expectations of new monetary stimulus measures to boost economic growth.

Weak demand for Spanish sovereign bonds at an auction on Wednesday further dampened risk appetite as investors remained jittery over the prospects for an economic recovery in the euro zone--an important market for Latin American commodities.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1.33 percent.

"We're seeing risk aversion returning with worries over the euro zone extending to Spain and Portugal now," said Joao Pedro Brugger, who helps oversee 160 million reais ($87.4 million) at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.

"Markets have risen quite a lot this year, so it's natural to see a bit of a correction when you have a risk-averse scenario like we've had over the past few days."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped for a second straight session, slipping 1.05 percent to 63,697.31.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 1.82 percent, driving losses in the index, while Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, fell 1.43 percent.

"In the short term, the market is going to remain flat," Brugger said. "We still have a lot of liquidity in the market and there is still room for investors to take on risk, but now they will need better signs from Europe and China."

Shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, fell 1.68 percent after the company reported a preliminary quarterly loss due to unexpected cost overruns from third-party construction.

Mexico's IPC index fell 0.61 percent to 39,682.92. A technical indicator known as the index's relative strength index remained near "overbought" territory, suggesting shares have more room to fall in coming sessions.

Cement manufacturer Cemex dropped 2.1 percent, leading the index lower, while mining company Grupo Mexico slipped 1.11 percent.

Chile's IPSA index lost for a second consecutive session, slipping 0.68 percent to 4,623.41.

Banco Santander Chile fell 1.77 percent, driving the index lower, while industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 0.57 percent.