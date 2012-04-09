* China's spike in inflation spurs risk aversion

* Mexico's IPC flat, Brazil's Bovespa down 1.2 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Peter Murphy

MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, April 9 Latin American stocks fell on Monday after a slowdown in U.S. job growth heightened concern about economic recovery in the United States.

The MSCI Latin American stock index, which has jumped more than 11 percent this year, declined 0.96 percent to 4013.69.

"It's really difficult for the market to maintain that type of rhythm," said Carlos Ponce, an analyst at financial group Ve Por Mas in Mexico City. "Until we have more information, a new catalyst, the market is going to level-off and offer a pretext for profit-taking."

Latin American exchanges were closed on Friday when the U.S. jobs data for March was released.

Mexico's IPC stock index ended flat. Ponce said the index, which is trading at record highs, is not likely to rise much more this week as investors look toward U.S. first quarter earnings reports for further indications on economic health. The United States buys nearly 80 percent of Mexico's exports by value.

Some analysts are also eyeing the possibility the downbeat data raises chances the U.S. central bank will launch a third bond buying program. Those measures have helped lift markets in the past.

Shares of Mexico's major cement producer Cemex and one of the country's biggest exporters fell 1.68 percent. Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico helped offset losses, gaining 2.35 percent.

Also pressuring markets, China reported a jump in the annual inflation rate in March to 3.6 percent, stoking concern that demand from the world's second largest economy and Brazil's biggest trading partner could cool.

China, Brazil's top trading partner and a huge consumer of its soy and iron ore, hit Brazil's commodity-heavy Bovespa index.

Brazil's Bovespa fell 1.21 percent to 62,923.21, its lowest level since Jan. 31.

Still, economists believe China's price pressures will moderate over the rest of the year, providing the government enough flexibility to ease monetary policy to support growth.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras, shed 1.86 percent and the oil and gas start-up controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, OGX lost 3.07 percent.

Alexandre Ghirghi from Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo said investors are also keeping a close eye on Europe where worries remain that the region's sovereign debt crisis could reemerge as a major concern.

"What could change things is if Spain moves from being a passing worry to a more permanent one," Ghirghi said.

Spain's borrowing costs jumped last week to their highest since December on concerns Madrid will sink deeper into debt as recession looms.

Chile's IPSA index slid 0.90 percent to 4,606.02. Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella declined 1.06 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec dropped 1.11 percent.