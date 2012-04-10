* Chinese March imports fall below expectations

* Spanish bond yields rise to level not seen since Dec

* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.88 pct, Mexico's IPC slips 1.01 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, April 10 Latin American stocks dropped on Tuesday as jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis resurfaced and softer-than-expected Chinese import data pointed to lower demand from one of the region's biggest trade partners.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.66 percent, slipping for a second consecutive session and hitting its lowest levels since mid-January.

"The same old concerns have reared their ugly head," said Frederick Searby, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York. "It's these global growth concerns that continue."

The euro zone came to the fore again on Tuesday as Spain's bank woes sparked concern the country could need a Greek-style bailout. Spanish bond yields rose to levels not seen since December, offering a reminder that the region's fiscal woes are far from solved.

"People felt like things were on the mend in Europe then you got signs that the market is not buying it and now everyone is worried again," he said. "These are structural issues tied into negative growth and weak growth outlook for quite some time and they are going to continue to flare."

Further fueling global growth concerns, Chinese data showed imports expanded 5.3 percent on the year in March, below expectations and consistent with other figures suggesting slowing domestic demand.

China is a key customer for Latin American raw materials exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.

Brazil's Bovespa declined 1.88 percent, its sharpest fall in more than a month, and sank to its lowest close since Jan. 18.

Latin American markets have sagged in April after logging sharp gains in the first quarter on an easing euro zone debt crisis, a jolt of liquidity and signs of economic recovery in the United States.

The Latin American MSCI jumped 14 percent during the first quarter but has slipped about 3.8 percent since then.

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras shed 1.85 percent on Tuesday while oil and gas start-up OGX , controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slid 7.26 percent.

Brazilian mining giant Vale also fell, down 1.10 percent as concerns over China weighed. Chinese demand for iron ore has driven expansion at the world's biggest mining companies. Chinese imports of the commodity fell 3.2 percent in March compared to the previous month.

Further weighing on markets was a disappointing U.S. jobs report for March released on Friday.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor and any sign of an economic slowdown in the United States can subdue Mexican markets.

Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 1.01 percent to 39,035 points, falling below the record highs it has been recently trading at.

Bottler Femsa led declines, slipping 1.84 percent while cement maker lost 3.74 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index slipped 0.79 percent, as it dropped below its 14-day simple moving average.

Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud decreased 1.45 percent and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich declined 0.93 percent.