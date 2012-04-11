* Brazil stocks rise from support around 61,800

* Jump in Italian borrowing costs reflects euro zone fears

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.61 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.75 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

NEW YORK, April 11 Latin American stocks rose in early trading on Wednesday rebounding from steep losses in recent sessions, but a rise in Italian borrowing costs underscored the global economic worries that could keep gains short-lived.

The MSCI Latin American stock index added 1.02 percent, recovering from its lowest close since mid-January on Tuesday.

"This is just a small correction because we've had a big tumble, especially yesterday," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist for Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

With resurgent worries about the euro zone debt crisis, he said, stocks were likely to repeat a familiar pattern through the first half of the year: falls broken by occasional rebounds on bargain hunting, only to resume dropping again.

"Stocks are trying to rise, but without much conviction," said Guilherme Sand, a fund manager at Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Without solid ground for a recovery, he added, stocks could see gains evaporate even within the same session.

With economists worried the effects of nearly a trillion euros in cheap European Central Bank lending in recent months could be wearing off, markets have ratcheted up pressure on debt-laden euro zone countries, with Italian and Spanish bond yields rising as a result. Those economies are larger than Greece, whose own debt problems roiled global markets for more than two years.

Bailing out Spain and Italy, as European leaders have done for Greece, would be far more difficult.

Adding to worries, Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled at a sale of short-term bills on Wednesday, ahead of a more challenging auction of three-year bonds set for Thursday.

But Spanish bond prices rebounded after Tuesday's sharp fall, despite doubts over whether Madrid can exercise the fiscal discipline needed to control public finances amid a faltering global growth outlook.

A struggling euro zone - perhaps one even in recession - would drag on global growth, reducing demand for key Latin American exports such as copper, iron ore and soy.

Still, analysts said U.S. earnings reports could prove a bright spot if companies report healthy profits. Earnings season started in earnest late on Tuesday when aluminum producer Alcoa reported an unexpected first-quarter profit.

In Brazil the benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.61 percent to 62,116.50 after closing at its lowest in more than two months in the previous session.

The Bovespa has lost nearly 10 percent from mid-March through Tuesday, a steep drop that erased most of the index's gains this year.

On Tuesday the Bovespa closed near support at 61,800, said Daniel Marques, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.

"That was a dividing line," he said. If that support level hadn't held, the Bovespa could have slid further. But with the Bovespa rebounding, the index could reach as high as around 64,300," he said.

"But the short-term trend is not to gain - this is just a short correction to relieve some technical pressure," he said.

Oil companies advanced, with energy giant Petrobras rising 1.23 percent and OGX climbing 1.982 percent, buoyed by a 1.04 percent gain in crude.

But meatpacker JBS slid 1.48 percent, among the biggest drops in the index.

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.75 percent to 39,329.14.

"This is a technical rebound," said Juan Jose Resendiz, an analyst at financial service group Ve Por Mas. "The index is still rising but much is going to depend on the earnings reports."

The United States, the world's biggest economy, also is Mexico's biggest export market.

If the IPC pushes past resistance at 39,500 it could extend its rally, Resendiz added.

Shares of cement maker Cemex rose 2.11 percent, among the strongest gainers in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Chile's IPSA index added 0.33 percent, recovering from a near month-low close on Tuesday.

Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich rose 0.90 percent.