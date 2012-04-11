* Mexican company Alfa up 3.4 pct on preliminary
earnings
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.72 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.34 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American
stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone's
debt crisis resurfaced even as the possibility of reviving the
European Central Bank's bond buying program brought some relief.
The MSCI Latin American stock index added
0.29 percent after falling on Tuesday to levels not seen since
mid-January.
"The market dynamics are poor after recent falls," said Joao
Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis,
Brazil. "The ECB brought some relief saying they could buy back
bonds but countries in the euro zone are facing further
increases in bond yields."
Economists are worried the effects of the ECB injecting
nearly a trillion euros' worth of cheap loans into the market in
recent months could be wearing off. Markets have ratcheted up
pressure on debt-laden euro zone countries, with Italian and
Spanish bond yields rising as a result.
"The trend is of caution," Brugger said. "Part of the
euphoria of the beginning of the year is over and the market
seems to be more feet on the ground, waiting for what's ahead."
Latin American stocks are considered risky assets and often
react to sways in the global economic outlook.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.72
percent to 61,293.14, its lowest close in more than two months.
The Bovespa has lost nearly 10 percent from mid-March, a
steep drop that erased most of the index's gains this year. Most
of the hard hit stocks are in domestic sectors.
Homebuilder PDG Realty fell 5.27 percent and
homebuilder MRV slipped 3.41 percent. Steelmaker
Usiminas slid 7.42 percent, the biggest
drop on the index.
Meantime, oil companies advanced, with energy giant
Petrobras rising 0.76 percent and OGX
climbing 0.99 percent, buoyed by a 1.52 percent gain in crude
.
"This is just a small correction because we've had a big
tumble, especially yesterday," said Jose Francisco de Lima
Goncalves, chief economist for Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.
With resurgent worries about the euro zone debt crisis, he
said, stocks were likely to repeat a familiar pattern through
the first half of the year: falls broken by occasional rebounds
on bargain hunting, only to resume dropping.
Analysts said U.S. earnings reports could prove a bright
spot if companies show healthy profits. Earnings season started
in earnest late on Tuesday when aluminum producer Alcoa
reported an unexpected first-quarter profit.
In Mexico, the IPC stock index advanced 0.34 percent
to 39,167 after reaching all-time highs last week.
"This is a technical rebound," said Juan Jose Resendiz, an
analyst at financial service group Ve Por Mas. "The index is
still rising but much is going to depend on the earnings
reports."
The United States is Mexico's top export market and the IPC
often follows Wall Street, which snapped a five day losing
streak.
If the IPC pushes past resistance at 39,500 it could extend
its rally, Resendiz added.
Conglomerate Alfa gained 3.39 percent after
preliminary first-quarter results showed a 19.4 percent rise in
operating profits compared to the same quarter last year.
Retailer giant Wal-Mart Mexico slipped 1.79
percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.49 percent to 4,547.14.
Shares of conglomerate Copec dropped 1.66 percent,
logging its third-sharpest fall this year. Steel and iron ore
producer CAP fell 0.28 percent. The company said it
would invest $500 million in 2012.