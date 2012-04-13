* Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in 3 years
* Spain's rising debt costs rekindles Europe debt fears
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.61 pct; Mexico IPC falls 0.66 pct
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, April 13 Latin American stocks fell
across the board on Friday on worries the global economy may
slow after China reported lackluster growth and fears over
Europe's debt problems resurfaced over Spain.
The MSCI Latin American stock index was down
1.86 percent, ending two straight days of gains.
"There is a lot of volatility out there because investors
are still worried about Europe and the global economy," said
Andre Perfeito, analyst with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"Any string of bad news is used as an excuse for
profit-taking right now."
Latin American stocks have risen about 10 percent this year
after a sharp fall in 2011 when the European debt crisis
threatened to sink the global economy.
The cost of insuring Spanish government bonds hit an
all-time high on Friday, underscoring fears about the country's
finances.
The Chinese government reported first-quarter growth came in
at 8.1 percent, the slowest pace in three years and below the
8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
China is the world's leading consumer of raw materials, and
slower growth would dent demand and prices of commodities that
are at the heart of many Latin American economies.
Latin America is a key source of global commodities like
oil, copper, iron ore, soy and corn.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 1.49
percent on Friday, its fourth drop in five days.
Commodities stocks led the fall. Vale, the
biggest exporter of iron ore, the main ingredient of steel, shed
1.50 percent, and state-run oil producer Petrobras
lost 1.86 percent.
Cell phone provider America Movil led losses in
Mexico's IPC index, which fell 0.71 percent.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index slid 0.63 percent
in afternoon trade and hit a one-month low.
The IPSA has been steadily falling, and a local trader
called it "an expected and healthy correction." The index had
closed at an 8-1/2-month high on the first trading day of April.
Commodities-related companies were among the biggest
decliners, with steel and iron ore producer CAP down
1.25 percent, and pulp and paper producer CMPC off 1.4
percent.